Zimbabwe: Busy 2025 Schedule for Chevrons

The senior men's national cricket team, who are taking on Afghanistan in a second Test at Queen's Sports Club, have a busy 2025.

Afghanistan have been in Zimbabwe since last month for T20, ODI, and Test series.

At the conclusion of the Afghanistan series, the Chevrons will take a month-long break before hosting Ireland on a full tour, which will consist of a single Test match, three ODIs, and three T20Is.

The series will start with the red-ball format in Bulawayo on February 6 before focus shifts to the white-ball format to be hosted at Harare Sports Club.

The white-ball format will run from February 14 to 25, with the first ODI set to be played on February 14 and the second ODI set to be played two days later.

The ODI series will conclude on February 20.

Zimbabwe and Ireland will then shift to the shorter version of the white-ball format.

The T20I series will be played on February 22, 23, and 25.

After the Ireland tour, Zimbabwe is expected to travel to Bangladesh for a white-ball series, which will consist of three ODIs and three T20Is.

From Bangladesh, the Chevrons will, in May, travel to England for the one-off Test match against England.

The tour comes after two decades, with the last match between the two countries having been played in 2003.

After the Test, Zimbabwe will in June host neighbours, South Africa for two Test matches.

The Test match will be followed by a tri-series in July.

Zimbabwe will go on to host New Zealand in two Test matches and three ODIs in August.

The New Zealand series will be followed by the Sri Lanka tour on home soil.

The two sides are expected to square off in three ODIs and three T20Is at the end of August and September.

Afghanistan are expected to return to the country for another full series in October in which they will play two Test matches, three ODIs, and three T20Is in October.

The Afghanistan tour will be the last series of the year for Zimbabwe.