Zimbabwe: Looking Back At Zimbabwe's Transformative Year - 2024

Marilyn Mutize and Anashe Mpamombe

As the nation enters into the year 2025, Zimbabwe reflects on 2024, a period marked by remarkable achievements that have strengthened foundations for sustained growth and prosperity.

From economic reforms and political milestones to ground-breaking infrastructural projects and social empowerment programmes, the nation has made significant strides across multiple sectors.

Economic reforms and growth

The year 2024 saw Zimbabwe implement bold economic reforms aimed at stabilising the economy and laying a foundation for sustainable growth.

A landmark achievement was the introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) in April.

This gold-backed currency was a strategic move to restore monetary stability, curb inflation and reduce dependency on the US dollar.

The initiative has been widely praised for enhancing public confidence in the financial system and providing a reliable store of value for citizens and businesses.

In addition, Zimbabwe revitalised its agricultural sector through a progressive land policy that empowered indigenous farmers with direct ownership of their land. This landmark policy allowed farmers to use their land as collateral for loans or sell it for investment purposes, setting a new precedent in a historically contentious issue.

With enhanced financial resources, farmers can now boost productivity and innovate within the agricultural sector.

Advancements in critical minerals

Zimbabwe solidified its position as a global player in the critical minerals sector. A pivotal US$310 million agreement between Kuvimba Mining House and British and Chinese investors for constructing a lithium concentrator at the Sandawana Mine marked a significant milestone.

This project positions Zimbabwe as a key supplier of lithium, essential for renewable energy and electric vehicle industries, while generating substantial foreign exchange revenue.

Infrastructural development

Infrastructural development was a defining feature of 2024, with significant Government investments in roads, railways, and urban renewal.

The partial completion of the Mbudzi Interchange in Harare which saw some roads and bridges opened alleviated traffic congestion in one of the city's busy areas, enhancing connectivity and improving the quality of life for commuters. Similarly, the rehabilitation of the Shurugwi-Mhandamabwe Road improved access to markets and services for rural communities, facilitating trade and commerce in the region.

The year 2024 saw the signing of the Tripartite Agreement to operationalise the US$6,5 billion Technobanine Deep Water Port Project, which includes a railway line linking Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Botswana, aimed at increasing regional trade and improving transport infrastructure.

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) initiated partnerships with private firms, including South Africa's Grindrod, to revitalise the railway network, boosting freight capacity and promoting regional trade.

Regional leadership

and political stability

In 2024, Zimbabwe assumed the Chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) during the 44th Summit held in Harare.

This prestigious position underscores Zimbabwe's growing influence in regional politics and its commitment to fostering cooperation among SADC member states. Under its chairmanship, Zimbabwe led initiatives to address regional security challenges, including deploying SADC forces in conflict-torn eastern Congo, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in regional diplomacy.

Locally, Government focused on political stability, with President Mnangagwa reiterating the administration's commitment to inclusive governance.

Policies aimed at youth and women empowerment gained traction, with more women assuming leadership roles in both Government and private sectors, ensuring that all Zimbabweans have a voice in shaping the nation's future.

Re-engagement with the international community

Zimbabwe's re-engagement with the international community made significant strides in 2024.

This foreign policy approach, championed by President Mnangagwa's administration, focused on normalising relations with Western nations, deepening ties with emerging economies, and consolidating partnerships with African neighbours.

Relations with China strengthened through various infrastructure development agreements, while ties with the United Kingdom improved, as Zimbabwe secured support for agricultural and educational programmes.

Notably, the European Union (EU) lifted several targeted sanctions against Zimbabwean individuals and entities, recognising Government's efforts in implementing political and economic reforms. This milestone marked a turning point in Zimbabwe's re-engagement strategy, opening doors for increased trade and investment opportunities.

Engagements with multilateral institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, also advanced. Zimbabwe demonstrated its commitment to economic reforms by improving fiscal discipline and implementing measures to attract foreign investment, laying the groundwork for future financial support.

Agricultural resilience and food security

Despite erratic weather patterns, Zimbabwe spearheaded climate smart agriculture initiatives such as the Pfumvudza/Intwasa initiative which is significant in ensuring food security.

To further support agricultural productivity, Government distributed inputs such as seeds and fertilisers to farmers under various schemes. Additionally, irrigation projects expanded in drought-prone areas, mitigating the effects of climate change on agricultural output. These comprehensive measures reflect a commitment to transforming agriculture into a sustainable and profitable sector.

Social empowerment and infrastructure

One of the most transformative milestones of 2024 was the issuance of title deeds to thousands of urban and rural dwellers. For years, many Zimbabweans lived in informal settlements without formal ownership of their homes or land.

By granting title deeds, Government empowered citizens with secure property rights, enabling them to access financing and engage in economic activities.

Healthcare received a boost with the construction of new clinics and the refurbishment of existing facilities, particularly in rural areas. This expansion aligns with Zimbabwe's goal of achieving universal health coverage, ensuring that even the most remote communities have access to quality medical services.

In education, Government prioritised infrastructure development in rural schools, equipping them with modern facilities and teaching resources, crucial for bridging the urban-rural divide.

Cultural revival and tourism

Zimbabwe's cultural identity took centre stage in 2024, with numerous festivals and cultural events organised by Government and private sectors.

These celebrations showcased the nation's rich heritage and attracted tourists, boosting the tourism industry. Landmarks like Victoria Falls and the Great Zimbabwe Monument recorded increased visitor numbers, underscoring Zimbabwe's appeal as a premier African tourist destination.

Efforts to preserve and promote traditional practices alongside contemporary artistic expressions have created a vibrant cultural landscape, fostering national pride while contributing to economic growth through tourism and creative industries.

Renewable energy initiatives

Recognising the importance of renewable energy for sustainable development, Zimbabwe launched solar energy projects in rural areas, providing electricity to off-grid communities.

These initiatives improved access to power for schools, clinics, and households, aligning with global efforts to transition to clean energy.

Looking ahead 2025

The milestones achieved in 2024 reflect a nation addressing immediate challenges while planning for a brighter future. From economic stability and infrastructural development to political leadership and social empowerment, Zimbabwe has demonstrated a commitment to a path of sustained progress.

As the nation enters 2025, the focus will undoubtedly be on consolidating these gains. Key areas such as technological innovation, investment in human capital, and continued reforms in governance will be critical for ensuring long-term prosperity.

The year 2024 will be remembered as a transformative year for Zimbabwe. Through visionary leadership, strategic planning, and collective effort, the nation has made significant strides across various sectors.

The year 2024 stands as a testament to what can be achieved when a country unites behind a common goal of progress and development. Zimbabwe is poised for even greater achievements in the years to come.