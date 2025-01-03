Zimbabwe: Scottland Raid Transfer Market - Billiat Unveiled Ahead of Spree

It's only three days into the New Year, but elite clubs are already outdoing each other in the bank.

And reputation-wise, maybe. Some teams have been literally razed to ground zero while others are moving remarkably well. But it is the newcomers, Scottland, whose name will be the only new thing when they make their Premiership bow in the upcoming season that has taken the market by a storm.

They have scripted a unique tale of their own after swooping in on all three players voted in the top three in the soccer star of the year selection last year.

The last team to have neared that move is FC Platinum, who signed Soccer Star of the Year Charles Sibanda and his closest pursuer in the race, Joel Ngodzo, from Motor Action and Highlanders when they were promoted in 2011.

They did not go further to secure the third-best player from that same season, Allan Gahadzikwa from Motor Action.

But Scottland have the clout and the means. Until yesterday, the Mabvuku team had nailed down reigning Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona and his runner-up Lynoth Chikuhwa before completing another mega-move for second runner-up Khama Billiat.

The latter still has the charm and is undoubtedly the most loved player in the league, not less so after winning the PSL Fans Choice Award following his outstanding first full local season with Yadah.

Scottland were always going to lure him after their owner, Pedzai "Scott" Sakupwanya, played a pivotal role in facilitating his US$20 000 move to Yadah upon his return from a 13-year stay in the South African league. Now he has been handed way more than that amount, and he will be earning far more than the US$5 000/month salary he was getting at the PHD Ministries club.

With Billiat's transfer believed to be the 21st signing for the team, the silly season has gone into some sort of an overdrive with the monied teams now in a tight race to sign the star names. Yesterday, Yadah thanked Billiat for his contribution to their decent 2024 Premiership campaign. "Yadah FC owner, Prophet Walter Magaya, the executive, the technical bench, and supporters would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Khama Billiat for his trailblazing 2024 season in Yadah FC colours.

"Khama Billiat, an inspiration to many, an idol for the young and old, has just joined Scottland FC. Gaucho's exploits in Yadah FC colours shall always remain indelible in the hearts of many Yadah FC followers.

"Khama Billiat, an embodiment of humility and a decorated player, came and conquered. We are grateful for the memories. Go in grace. Go and conquer. Forever in our hearts, talisman. "Adiós, the mercurial one (Khama Billiat)," said Yadah on their social media platforms.

The megabucks being thrown into the transfer fray has created both positivity and negativity. Several clubs, including the traditional big three -- Dynamos, Highlanders, and CAPS United -- plus champions Simba Bhora and 2023 kings Ngezi Platinum, have since lost their core from last season.

Bosso have conceded Chikuhwa and dependable defender Peter Muduhwa to Scottland, with the newcomers also taking on board the pair of goalkeeper Nelson Chadya and Gareth Madhake, who were the mainstay at Ngezi. CAPS United have lost their star player from last season, Kingsley Mureremba, also to Scottland with goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga joining Simba Bhora. Midfielder Donald Mudadi has left Dynamos for Simba Bhora, and they will also be without Tanaka Shandirwa and Issa Sadiki, who were on loan from Yadah.

Simba Bhora, though they are making huge signings of their own as well, have lost at least five players, including Musona, Mthokozisi Msebe, and goalkeepers Taimon Mvula and Talbert Shumba, who have all signed for Scottland. Musona, who spent just a season at Simba Bhora having joined from FC Platinum early last year, penned an emotional farewell to the Shamva team.

"I'd like to thank the Simba Bhora FC family for taking my career to another level last season. Captaining the team to its maiden championship is now the biggest highlight of my career, and I'm also grateful for the club's role in helping me become a two-time Soccer Star of the Year," said Musona.

"I also want to thank the owner of the team, Simba Ndoro; fans; my teammates; the technical team; and our sponsors, particularly Brighton "Panjap" Ushendibaba. As I open the next page of my career, Simba Bhora will always be in my heart. We achieved a lot in a short period, and I wish you all the best in 2025." Mudadi, the 2023 Soccer Star of the Year runner-up, wrote an equally passionate note to Dynamos as he begins life at Simba Bhora. "I want to take a moment to let you know that I'm leaving Dynamos. I have enjoyed my tenure here, and I appreciate having had the opportunity to represent the blue family," said Mudadi. "Thank you for the support, guidance, and encouragement you have provided during my time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Even though I will miss my colleagues and the team, I'm looking forward to this new challenge and starting a new phase in my career." Mateyaunga who spent about half-a-dozen years at CAPS United and captained them for two years saluted the Green Machine as he takes leave. "Over these last six years, you have welcomed me with open arms and have embraced me as a member of the CAPS United family. The fans will always hold a special place in my heart. I grew here as a man and a player; I formed relationships that will last a life-time," said Mateyaunga. "To my teammates, thank you for going to battle together and for being there through it all. There are so many moments I cherish because of you, and I am blessed for the impact you have made in my life. "I am beyond grateful for all of you, and to have been able to run out as your teammate was an honour. To the president (Farai) Jere and the technical staff led by coach Lloyd (Chitembwe), I will always be grateful for the faith you put in me during my entire stay at the club. Now is the time to bid the entire CAPS United family goodbye as I embark on the next chapter of my career. No matter where I am, this club will always hold a special place in my heart."