Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Membership in Mash East Continues to Grow

Zanu-PF 's membership continues to grow in Mashonaland East province, with registered 732 900 members now in its cell registers by end of last year, according to an annual cell verification exercise.

The cell verification seeks to account for both old and new members, ensuring the integrity of the party's membership in line with its constitutional requirements.

In the 2023 harmonised elections, ZANU PF lost the Ruwa and Marondera Central constituencies to the opposition party, CCC.

Out of 230 wards, ZANU PF secured victories in 196 local authorities within Mashonaland East.

Provincial chairman Cde Daniel Garwe encouraged members to recommit to the values of hard work, resilience, and unity.

"Let us continue to work together towards achieving our vision of a prosperous and empowered community.

"As we reflect on the past year, we have made significant strides in driving economic growth and development at the grassroots level, thanks to the visionary leadership of President Mnangagwa," he said.

In an interview on the state of the party in Mashonaland East, provincial political commissar Cde Lincoln Matare emphasised the need to strengthen ZANU PF's presence in the region.

"During the restructuring exercise, the party had registered 3 107 cells/village levels in rural areas, which translates to 621 400 members.

"In urban areas, we registered 2 230 cells, translating to 111 500 members for the end of 2024," he said.

Cde Matare attributed the growth in membership to the public's acknowledgment of President Mnangagwa's leadership, particularly concerning infrastructural development and addressing social issues affecting citizens.

He highlighted the Government's achievements in Mashonaland East, which include the construction of Muchekeranwa Dam, which is already supplying water to Marondera town.

There is also Chivhu Dam, which is already operational, while Kunzvi Dam and Mada Dam are under construction.

This year, Cde Matare stressed the importance of expanding the party's membership base.

"Politics is about getting people to support your party because of the progressive policies you have, and we don't have any shortage of that because our President is the best leader you can ever wish for," he said.

Cde Matare said they are presently assessing the implementation of projects undertaken by Government on a ward-by-ward basis, monitored by the District Co-ordinating Committee.

He reiterated the party's commitment to increasing its membership in preparation for future elections, aiming to reclaim Marondera Central and Ruwa constituencies as strongholds for ZANU PF.

"We will continue to pile victory upon victory until we return Mashonaland East to the glorious days when it was a safe haven for ZANU PF," he said.