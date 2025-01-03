Zimbabwe: 'Find Ways to Combat Gender-Based Violence'

There is need to find ways of combating gender-based violence in Zimbabwe, amid indications that nearly one in three women is affected, which is significantly higher than the global average, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told a recent training workshop for female religious leaders.

Emphasising their critical role in addressing gender-based violence within their communities, she said: "This training workshop is not just providing a platform to learn. As women religious leaders in our faith communities, you hold a unique and powerful position that strategically positions you to address the pervasive issues of gender-based violence."

Minister Mutsvangwa said gender-based violence was not merely a statistic; it affected real individuals who needed compassionate support.

"GBV leaves deep scars in individuals, and it is critical that you are equipped with the relevant skills to help survivors navigate through these difficult situations," she said.

She described GBV as a profound violation of human rights that transcended cultural, economic, social, and political boundaries, impacting families and communities.

Minister Mutsvangwa noted that the faith community had historically maintained a culture of silence regarding gender-based violence, often attributing it to evil spirits.

But she called for reflection on these attitudes, and have people ask themselves pertinent questions if they are doing a service to survivors who are suffering in silence.

Religious leaders were urged to advocate measures against gender-based violence and report incidents.

"It is time to shake off the feeling of shame and confront these challenges with determination to ensure we create a generation that maintains a zero tolerance for gender-based violence.

"Together, we can build a network of support that extends beyond this workshop and transcends into our respective communities," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Ms Donna Nyadete, women empowerment advisor at Trocaire, spoke about the church's moral responsibility in combating gender-based violence.

"Silence on gender-based violence in the church has persisted for far too long; the church has normalised silence on cases of gender-based violence, often dismissing them as private matters."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Nyadete highlighted the importance of transformative conversations on violence against women through Trocaire's SASA Faith Initiative, which equips religious leaders to address harmful practices.

"It is critical to empower women to access and use gender-based violence services effectively," she added.

Ms Monica Mellitawo from Johane Masowe eChishanu said: "As women, we must know our rights; a man should not beat or abuse us. If it happens, you should report it to the police."

The collective calls for action aim to foster a supportive community and end the silence surrounding gender-based violence.