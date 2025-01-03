Zimbabwe: Pastor Accused of Raping Sister-in-Law

The founder of Followers of Christ Church International in Chinhoyi, Lloyd Kanyangarika Karuru, has appeared in court facing charges of raping his sister-in-law.

Karuru was brought before regional magistrate Ignatius Mugova, who remanded him on free bail until January 10, for routine remand proceedings.

The court was told that the allegations date back to 2019, when the complainant, a young woman residing with Karuru's family at the Staff Quarters section of Chikonohono, Chinhoyi, became the alleged victim of repeated sexual abuse.

Karuru is said to have manipulated their seemingly innocent interactions, such as playing cellphone games together, to initiate inappropriate contact, which escalated into sexual acts performed without her consent.

The State alleges that Karuru threatened the complainant with unspecified harm should she disclose the abuse.

These threats, the court heard, created fear and silence around the victim, allowing the alleged abuse to continue unabated for four years, from 2019 until September 2023.

It was only last year that the veil of secrecy was lifted, and the complainant was referred to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital for a medical examination.

The findings, along with an accompanying affidavit, are expected to form part of the evidence presented against the accused.

Prosecutor Ms Mutsai Mollen Chitsiga, representing the State, argued that there exists a reasonable suspicion that Karuru committed the alleged offence, stating that the evidence warrants the charges brought against him.

The accused, however, has denied the allegations and is represented by Mr Joshua Mangeyi, who is expected to argue in his defence at the next court appearance.