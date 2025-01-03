Zimbabwe: Recent Rains Improve Crop, Livestock Situation

RECENT rainfall activity across Zimbabwe has reignited optimism among farmers as crops and livestock show significant signs of recovery after enduring the severe heat of the dry spell lasting much of December.

With the right weather conditions, farmers hope for better harvests and healthier livestock this season.

The recent rains have delivered more than 120 mm of precipitation in some areas, revitalising the agricultural landscape.

Areas like Marondera recorded 130mm, Gokwe 124mm, and Kadoma Rail 100mm, marking a much-anticipated blessing for farmers who had previously faced a prolonged dry spell that left many crops wilting and livestock struggling for resources.

In stark contrast, some areas of the country still reported below 20mm of rainfall in the last week, highlighting the uneven distribution of moisture.

However, the rainfall has allowed farmers engaged in planting, replanting, weeding, and fertiliser application to spring back into action.

Government has played a crucial role in this recovery by providing timely agricultural inputs and linking farmers to financial institutions. This support has made farming more manageable for many, enabling them to capitalise on the favourable weather conditions.

The president of the Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU), Dr Shadreck Makombe, was optimistic about the state of crops and livestock following the rains.

He noted that crops are at various growth stages, with many recovering from the previous wilting. Crops are now growing, and there is renewed hope among farmers since we are receiving good rains in most parts of the country, he said.

"What I can say is crops are fairly good because of the current moisture."

Dr Makombe emphasised the importance of water conservation, advising farmers to adopt rainwater harvesting techniques to prepare for potential future dry spells.

He also urged farmers to plant short-season crop varieties, as the season may end earlier than usual.

The Meteorological Services Department has forecast a normal to above-normal rainfall season from November last year onwards, encouraging farmers to prioritise early-maturing crop varieties.

This guidance is especially pertinent as the availability of natural feed for livestock has improved alongside the rains, with grazing and drinking water becoming more accessible across the nation.

Mr Misheck Chitokomere, the provincial Agritex deputy director for Mashonaland Central, reported effective rainfall during the third week of November.

He said significant rainfall was recorded in parts of Mazowe and Bindura districts.

However, some areas like Mbire, Guruve, Muzarabani, Mt Darwin, and Rushinga are still awaiting sufficient moisture to support crop germination.

Despite the challenges, Mr Chitokomere noted that there has been a general increase in the area planted for most crops this season compared to last year.

To date, the province has achieved a maize planting target of 235 000 hectares, with 156 640 hectares planted so far.

He stressed the importance of adopting water management techniques and urged farmers to expedite planting where soil moisture is adequate.

In Matabeleland South, provincial Agritex officer Mr Mkhunjulelwa Ndlovu reported notable improvements in livestock conditions across all seven districts.

The availability of grazing pastures reduced poverty-related livestock deaths, and calves are now being seen.

Mr Ndlovu also observed that early Pfumvudza/Intwasa-planted crops are thriving despite previous dry spells.

Germination in most fields is fairly good, and pest surveillance and weed management practices are being effectively implemented, he said.

Masvingo province has experienced a significant turnaround, with recent rains bringing relief to crops that had been under severe moisture stress. Farmers in districts such as Masvingo, Bikita, and Gutu are particularly optimistic, as early-planted maize is now showing signs of recovery.

The rains have also improved grazing pastures, giving hope for livestock survival in areas severely affected by drought.

Despite the positive developments, farmers must remain vigilant.

The Department of Veterinary Services has cautioned that the wet season increases the risk of tick infestations and livestock diseases. Proactive measures are essential to prevent significant losses in production and income.

Farmers are advised to adhere strictly to dipping procedures recommended by local veterinary personnel, as diseases like Theileriosis (January Disease) are more prevalent during the rainy season.

Maintaining cleanliness in animal resting areas and regularly changing wet bedding for poultry can significantly reduce infection risks.

Additionally, the wet conditions can lead to low temperatures and extreme weather, which are particularly harmful to young animals such as calves, kids, lambs, and chicks. Providing adequate shelter to protect these vulnerable animals from rain, wind, and cold is crucial to prevent illness.