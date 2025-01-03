Zimbabwe: Community Yearns for Lasting Solution to Water Crisis

Under the scorching sun in Chivi, a 72-year-old woman, Gogo Violet Huruwe, sits in the shade of a tree among fellow villagers gathered for a food distribution programme at Mhandamabwe Vocational Training Centre.

Her face tells a poignant story of resilience mingled with despair.

"Will we ever receive meaningful rains in our area? Will we ever harvest anything after planting? But what pains me most is seeing our cattle losing condition due to limited pastures and water sources," she laments.

Chivi District, located the a semi-arid region of Zimbabwe, has had to contend with the harsh realities of climate change. With minimal rainfall, low crop yields, and persistent food insecurity, the community is battling the devastating effects of an El Niño-induced drought that threatens their very livelihoods.

Speaking on the sidelines of the recent food distribution, Mr James Isheunesu from Hapazari Village described the 2024/25 cropping season as the worst in recent memory.

He attributes the dire situation to the drying up of critical water sources in the area.

"We do not have enough water sources in this region, yet everything depends on water," he explains.

"Our crops are failing, and we have lost many cattle because they can't access sufficient water or grazing land. The heat in Chivi is unbearable, and we need divine intervention."

Headman Madyangove, Mr Jimsone June, expressed gratitude to the Government and the World Food Programme (WFP) for the timely food assistance.

However, he raised urgent concerns about the critical shortage of water and called on the Government and its partners to rehabilitate Denga Dam and drill more boreholes to avert a disaster.

"We urge the Government to rehabilitate Denga Dam, which has dried up. It used to supply water to Mhandamabwe and could serve Wards 4, 5, and 8. The dam is silted and if the soil is removed, it can once again support both our people and livestock," he said.

The headman oversees nine wards, but revealed that the region has fewer than nine functioning boreholes.

"Each ward has an average of 16 villages, and each village comprises 200 households. There is a serious water crisis," he added, highlighting the disparity between demand and supply.

As the drought worsens, at least 123 000 people in Chivi District are benefitting from the Lean Season Assistance (LSA) Programme, a collaborative food aid initiative by the Government, the World Food Programme (WFP), and the Russian Federation. This programme aims to combat hunger and malnutrition during the lean season from December 2024 to February 2025, targeting 26 of Chivi's 32 wards.

The Russian Federation recently donated 559 tonnes of pulses (cow peas, beans and lentils) and 164 tonnes of vitamin-enriched cooking oil for three monthd, valued about US$2 million, while the Government contributed cereals to support the initiative.

Forty- six-year-old mother of seven from Ward 8, Ms Mavis Gundani, expressed her relief, saying: "We were facing food shortages and the food hampers came at the right time. Now, my family will be eating healthy meals."

At the handover ceremony, attended by high-ranking officials including Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Nikolai Krasilnikov, WFP country director Ms Barbara Clemens, and Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Ezra Chadzamira, the need for lasting solutions was a recurring theme.

In a speech read on his behalf by deputy director of Family and Social Protection, Mr Totamirepi Tirivavi, Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo, expressed gratitude to the Russian Government for its timely intervention.

He noted that the donation would enhance food security for the most vulnerable communities in Chivi.

"The Government has been working tirelessly to ensure food reaches all in time," he said, commending WFP for its critical role in coordinating food assistance.

"The donation of oil and pulses will significantly boost the nutritional status of the people of Chivi District."

Minister Moyo praised the partnership between Zimbabwe, Russia, and WFP as a shining example of global solidarity.

He reassured citizens that the Government remained committed to ensuring no Zimbabwean dies of hunger.

Ms Clemens commended the Government for its leadership in addressing food insecurity and emphasised the importance of building resilience against future climate shocks.

"We need to invest in climate-smart agriculture, scale up social protection systems, introduce climate risk insurance, and empower communities to build sustainable livelihoods."

She revealed that WFP was aiming to assist close to 1 million people across Zimbabwe with food between now and March 2025.

The WFP's insurance programme would pay out this year, with efforts underway to secure additional resources for those in need.