Zimbabwe: Lewis Muzhara Speaks On Player Welfare

Long-time women's football benefactor Lewis Muzhara wants to see a new Zimbabwe Football Association that pays attention to player welfare.

Muzhara, who has sponsored women's football at various levels since 2010, believes players are the main actors in football and their rights should be protected.

The youthful businessman is angling for a place on the next ZIFA Executive Committee.

He is one of the over 30 candidates who will contest for a seat on the board when the association holds elections on January 25.

The ZIFA Assembly will choose the president, his two deputies (one woman) and six ordinary members of the board.

Some of the prominent figures who are also eyeing a place on the board include former Gunners owner Cuthbert Chitima, Simba Bhora director Brighton Ushendibaba, former Highlanders vice chairman Modern Ngwenya, and ex-CAPS United star Alois Bunjira.

Women football administrators Cecilia Gambe and Beaullar Msarah, as well as Dutch Academy founder Kudzai Kadzombe, are also in the race.

Simba Bhora owner Simba "Buju" Ndoro has since pulled out of the race.

However, Muzhara has intensified his campaign as he feels he has the right credentials to be one of the board members.

One of his key messages is the need for the association to adequately cater for players and coaches.

"There is a need to improve player well-being and protect the interests of players, coaches, officiators, and legends," says Muzhara.

He supported some women's Division One teams from the Eastern and Central Regions last season.

Muzhara also funds Bulawayo-based Mpopoma Queens, who recently gained promotion from the Southern Region.

"I gave them new kits for the new season, and I will assist them this season," said Muzhara.

A summary of his manifesto reveals Muzhara's desire to promote football from a grassroots level.

"Grassroots football development for both male and female from primary school, secondary school, to tertiary league level."

Muzhara dreams of a new ZIFA that attracts sponsorship from the corporate world.

"We need to adhere to FIFA standards," he says.

"There's a need to implement and adhere to governance rules as guided by the world governing body.

"We also need to improve professionalism in women's football and, at the same time, improve the efficiency of our national teams.

"We should also create channels for consultation in all the 10 provinces for addressing regional needs."

The race for the board member posts has attracted a big field this time around, as over 30 candidates are in the race. Junior football development gurus Walter Musanhu and Bheki Nyoni are also contesting.

Ali Sundowns owner Desmond Ali, Southern Region administrator Andrew Tapela, Eastern Region chairman Davison Muchena, former national team left back Harlington Shereni, and Herentals official Tafadzwa Benza are some of the candidates in the race.