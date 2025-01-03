Rwanda: How the Ben's New Year Groove Unfolded

Rwandan R&B musician The Ben was deeply emotional during his unforgettable concert at the BK Arena on January 1, 2025.

The event, dubbed 'The New Year Groove,' also celebrated the launch of Benjamin Mugisha's new album 'Plenty Love.' Thousands of fans attended, making the night a historic occasion for Rwanda's entertainment scene.

The Ben wowed the crowd with his stage presence, performing hits alongside seven of his past collaborators.

Kenyan artist Otile Brown made a surprise appearance, performing "Can't Get Enough" and "Dusuma." Rwandan rapper K8 Kavuyo also joined the stage for a performance of 'Ndi Uwi Kigali.'

Other artists, including Tuff Gang and Element, added more energy to the night. The Ben shared a heartfelt moment with fans, thanking them for their support before performing "Ndaje Mana."

Finally,The Ben's performance of 'Thank You' with Tom Close left revelers in awe, dancing along with a feel good mood.

The concert was a perfect blend of modern music and Rwandan culture, leaving fans in awe. As the night ended, The New Year Groove became a landmark event in The Ben's music history.