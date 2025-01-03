Ethiopia: Nat'l Palace Renovation Stands As Beacon of Creativity, Shared Purpose - Deputy PM

Ddis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh underscored that the restored National Palace stands not as a relic of the past, but as a beacon of creativity, cooperation, and shared purpose.

The Deputy Prime Minister jointly with artists, scholars, public figures and other community members visited the renovated National Palace Museum last night.

In a social media post, he noted that the Museum is a place where history lives and inspires.

"History is not a complaint; rather, it is a lesson. It ought to always be, not just occasionally," Temesgen revealed.

He added renovated to preserve its essence, it shows how we've transformed our natural wealth to benefit everyone, not just a few.

Scholars, artists, and leaders explored its stories, which remind us to focus on uniting and inspiring pride despite the scars of history, the Deputy Prime Minister indicated.

"This museum is a muse for artists, a guide for scholars, and a legacy supported by the business community. It stands not as a relic of the past, but as a beacon of creativity, cooperation, and shared purpose."

He further elaborated that more than a museum, it is a canvas of our collective journey, a reminder that history's purpose is to guide us toward unity, not division.

While every nation bears its scars, true strength lies in stories that heal, unite, and inspire pride, Temesgen emphasized.

The newly restored National Palace is set to play a pivotal role in advancing Ethiopia's tourism sector plan, which prioritizes cultural heritage as a driver of economic growth, it was learned.

Building on the success of Unity Park and the growing demand for urban attractions, the National Palace will attract both domestic and international tourists, and expected to boost revenues for local businesses and jobs creation across the tourism value chain.

Historical and cultural landmarks like the National Palace play a vital role in spurring urban development and enhancing Ethiopia's global image.