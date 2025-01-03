South Africa: Police Make a Breakthrough On a Fatal Shooting Incident in Ermelo, Two Suspects Arrested

press release

The Police in Ermelo made a significant breakthrough and arrested two male suspects, aged 45 and 50 in a double murder case. This is in connection with an incident that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, 01 January 2025, in Ermelo whereby two males, both aged 21, were shot whilst seated inside a Toyota Avanza that was parked in front of a certain club in Ermelo.

According to information, the suspects were driving in a Mercedes-Benz Class A, and they reportedly approached the victims then suddenly fired several shots towards them, resulting in the tragic loss of both individuals. The suspects then fled the scene after the incident. One victim passed away upon arrival at the hospital, while the other victim succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

Police found some cartridges at the scene and have since opened a case with two counts of murder for investigation. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage.

Following the swift action by the men and women in Blue where they connected the dots, the two male suspects were arrested though the third suspect is still at large. Police are adamant that it is just a matter of time before he is arrested.

The two suspects are expected to appear at the Ermelo Magistrate's Court on Friday, 03 January 2025 facing murder charges.

Meanwhile the Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi strongly condemned the shooting incident. However, he commended the members for their swift response in tracking down the two suspects and bringing them to justice.