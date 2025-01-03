Zimbabwe: Watch - Flooding As Heavy Downpour Is Recorded in Chipinge

THE New Year 2025 was marked with a heavy downpour of rains in the town of Chipinge, Manicaland province, triggering flooding in shops and houses.

This Thursday, the eastern border town recorded above normal rainfall, which resulted in flooding of properties thereby exposing the poor drainage system.

In one viral video posted by an anonymous shopper at the country's leading retail chain store, TM Supermarket, excitable shoppers are immersed in water up to ankle level.

"We are literally swimming under water here at TM Chipinge," the female shopper is heard saying in the footage.

Chipinge is located on the southeastern side of Zimbabwe, close to the border with Mozambique, and is part of the area devastated by Cyclone Idai in 2019, the other being Chimanimani.

The district is the largest producer of tea, coffee, dairy milk and timber and is associated with heavy rainfall.

