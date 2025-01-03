Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Fans Angered By His Praises for Wicknell Chivayo

CELEBRATED musician Mukudzeyi Mukombe also known as Jah Prayzah has drawn widespread condemnation from his fans over his effusive praise for controversial tenderpreneur, Wicknell Chivayo, who has lately been gifting cars and cash.

Chivayo, known for his close ties to the ruling party, Zanu PF, and his dubious reputation as a tenderpreneur, the endorsement has raised serious ethical questions by Jah's followers over his post.

In a Facebook post dripping with adoration, Jah Prayzah referred to Chivayo as a blesser par excellence.

"Born with an open hand that uplifts the orphans, the widows and less privileged. In front of you there are no strangers but only children of God, with this you are a blessing to this nation as we have never witnessed this huge kind of love.

"The gifts you offer are received by those who accept them like the rains from God that suddenly pour down, and we cast our seeds into the ground," he said.

With such rhetoric, while appealing on the surface, is deeply misleading and raises eyebrows in a nation that has witnessed the detrimental impact of Chivayo's business practices.

His tenure as a controversial businessman has often been marred by allegations of corruption, leaving many Zimbabweans questioning his integrity, and leaving the country bleeding.

Bootlicking Jah Prayzah himself last year received lavish gifts from Chivayo, including a $180,000 Mercedes Benz S500 becoming the most expensive car gifted a musician in the country.

Following the recent Harare shutdown show in November, his female dancers were also gifted with Toyota Aquas, and he was also given an additional $20,000.

The fans in his Facebook comment section have pointed at serious concerns about whether his rosy lifestyle has clouded his judgment and led him to overlook the troubling realities of those he claims to uplift, as they are seen as people who already have a background to work on their own but are the ones mostly benefitting from Chivayo's unquestionable source of income.

Jah Prayzah also posed troubling questions, "Do you think blessings would fail to multiply through the hearts of many you have pleased? Do you think they would fail to love you for your goodness or for your excellent deeds? Do you think that even God Himself would fail to add blessings on top of others? Out of respect for you, we give you honor; your dignity will forever be associated with your name. Your actions increase the glory of God's goodness," said Jah

The award-winning artist's praises to Chivayo have alienated the very fans who have supported him through thick and thin, many of whom are disillusioned by the rampant corruption that has plagued their lives.

BELOW IS JAH PRAYZAH SHONA STATEMENT CONVERTED TO ENGLISH

"You were born with an open hand that uplifts the orphans, the widows and less privileged. In front of you there are no strangers but only children of God, with this you are blessing to this nation as we have never witnessed this huge kind of love.

"The blessings that you get from the heavens, along with your hard-earned money you get from your own sweat, that you pray and fast for, you also give to others.

"You are like a large river that when it overflows it shares its waters to other rivers.

"Like a tree that, when it bears fruit, it drops some to sustain animals, birds, and humans.

"The gifts you offer are received by those who accept them like the rains from God that suddenly pours down, and we cast our seeds into the ground.

"Your name has not been raised through insults, criticism, or by belittling the spirit of others. Those who know you recognize you by your generosity like Kupakwashe 'Scott' Sakupwanya, without an endless giving from a spring that never runs dry.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Entertainment Zimbabwe Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Do you think blessings would fail to multiply through the hearts of many you have pleased? Do you think they would fail to love you for your goodness or for your excellent deeds? Do you think that even God Himself would fail to add blessings on top of others? Out of respect for you, we give you honor; your dignity will forever be associated with your name. Your actions increase the glory of God's goodness.

"Everything you plan with your efforts may it succeed, may you be added with more wisdom because it enhances wealth through unification and reconciliation.

"May your health be preserved because it is the primary wealth. Continue to wipe away the tears of people because those are the blessings you have received. Happy new year to you, my brother Sir Wicknell."