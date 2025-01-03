Zimbabwe: Winky D Reflects On a Year of Trials and Triumphs As 2025 Kicks Off

AS the new year 2025 begins to unfold, lyrical genius, Wallace Chirumiko popularly known as 'Winky D' or 'Gaffa President' invited his fans to embark on his reflective odyssey, marked by personal and professional hurdles.

In a heartfelt message to his fans, the music icon expressed the need to "pause" and contemplate the past year of 2024.

"As we start a new year, I am compelled to pause and reflect on what was, what is, what could have been, and what was not. As I confuse thyself in the bars of the prison that is my mind.

"This journey has been a tapestry woven with threads of trials and triumphs. Each moment a stitch in the fabric of the collective nation called GAFA," said Winky D.

In this tumultuous year, Winky D discovered flickers of joy amid the shadows. As the year 2024 drew to a close, he faced significant hurdles that threatened to overwhelm him.

One of the most challenging moments was losing his beloved venue, the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), known affectionately as "paJabuna," where he has hosted his iconic New Year's Eve shows.

Despite securing the place as early as May 2024, the venue was in a biased manner given to gospel musician Everton Mlalazi, who has strong ties to the Zanu PF acolyte Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

This unexpected setback was a heavy blow for the artist, who expressed, "Amidst the tempest, we found flickers of joy and connection through music. Towards the end, I faced hurdles that overwhelmed my feeble heart.

"Anxiety gripped me as I pondered how to close this chapter on a high note," said the dreadlocked artist.

The loss of the HICC venue was described as "sabotage", yet, amidst this uncertainty, a beacon of hope emerged as his loyal fans in the United Kingdom and Bulawayo embraced his last shows of the year.

"Your presence at my live shows in the UK and Bulawayo became the beacon of light during dark hours!

"Dances on the edge of uncertainty, anxiety and excitement fought within me. But you, the Gafas, sang along. Hope flickered anew.

"Your unwavering loyalty and vibrant enthusiasm reminded me of the profound unbreakable bond we have shared over the years."

Before the HICC debacle, Winky D in 2023 faced a ban on State media over "Eureka Eureka", only to be unbanned in 2024 according to NewZimbabwe.com sources.

However, certain songs from Winky D's "Eureka Eureka" album, such as "Ibotso" and "Dzimba Dzemabwe," remain banned.

During his 2023-2024 New Year's Eve concert, Winky D acknowledged the impact of the blackout on his music.

"From 2004 up until 2024, 2023 was the most difficult year for me musically," said Winky D.

"I could not get an interview on the radio for the show. I only had the internet and dreams and then you (fans)," he further said.

As the new year dawns, the GAFA, stands ready to embrace whatever challenges and triumphs await, thanking his fans for their love and loyalty towards him and his Vigilance Band.

"Each note I play and every lyric I sing is dedicated to you. Your energy fuels my creativity and commitment to our cause. Thank you for being my strength during these trying times.

"Your support transcends words; it is a lifeline that propels me forward. Together, let us carry this momentum into the new year, embracing both challenges and triumphs that might await us on the horizon.

"Happy Twenty Twenty Strive," he wrote.