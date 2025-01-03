Kenya: Where Is Deputy President Kithure Kindiki?

Nairobi — The conspicuous absence of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki from national events continues to spark widespread curiosity and speculation among Kenyans.

Known for his consistent presence alongside President William Ruto, Kindiki has been notably missing from the public eye since December 20, 2024.

His disappearance is unusual, given his active role during the first two months of his tenure.

President Ruto has appeared alone at various functions throughout the festive season and into the New Year, a stark departure from the norm.

Kindiki's absence has fueled rumors of potential tensions within the presidency, particularly following Ruto's controversial ouster of his former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who has since become a vocal critic of the administration.

In what appears to be a trend, Kindiki was on Friday absent from the burial of Mama Anne Nanyama, the mother of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, in Bungoma.

Kindiki's absence from the funeral was particularly striking, given his close relationship with Speaker Wetang'ula, who bid farewell to his mother during a time when the support of friends was most needed.

Kindiki was also absent from the New Year's Eve address and dinner hosted by President Ruto at the Kisii State Lodge, as well as the President's subsequent tours of Kisii and Kakamega counties, further raising eyebrows.

The situation has drawn parallels to the early signs of discord between President Ruto and his former deputy Gachagua, whose absence from key events marked the beginning of their fallout.

Many Kenyans now wonder if history is repeating itself with Kindiki.

Despite his public absence, Kindiki remains active on social media, where he on January 1, 2025, wished Kenyans a blessed New Year and reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving the economy and citizens' lives.

"Happy, blessed, and joyous 2025. God bless your families, and God bless Kenya," he wrote on X.

Hours later, Kindiki urged Kenyans to renew their commitment to "Project Kenya" as the country begins the year.

He emphasized the importance of collective focus, urging every citizen to work harder for a better future and a more unified nation.

"Now is the time for each citizen to freshen the resolve to work harder towards a better future and a more cohesive nation."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kindiki on Thursday reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving the economy and uplifting the lives of Kenyans, underscoring that the country's economy is on the path to recovery, thanks to key interventions implemented over the past two years.

However, allies of President Ruto, including Dennis Itumbi, Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy, have dismissed claims of a rift between the President and his deputy as unfounded speculation.

Despite assurances from government operatives that all is well within the presidency, the question remains: where is Kindiki?