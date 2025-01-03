Zimbabwe: Govt Takes Provincial Media Tours to Mash East

Government has taken the provincial media tour to Mashonaland East province where the fourth estate will get an opportunity to appreciate some of the flagship projects being undertaken by the Second Republic both completed and underway.

Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere will be leading the tour.

Among the areas to be visited on Friday are Mahusekwa hospital, Hwedza to Mushandirapamwe road rehabilitation works, Hwedza Government Complex and Civil Registry offices. Others are Chivhu Dam, Irrigation and Water treatment plant.

Mashonaland East province becomes the second stop after Harare which was toured yesterday on sites including the temporary Mbare Traders Market, one of the Trababalas Interchange bridges, Madokero Creek, Madokero Mall, Dzivaresekwa Flats, Robert Mugabe International Airport and several roads.