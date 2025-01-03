Zimbabwe: Govt Takes Provincial Media Tours to Mash East

3 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Government has taken the provincial media tour to Mashonaland East province where the fourth estate will get an opportunity to appreciate some of the flagship projects being undertaken by the Second Republic both completed and underway.

Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere will be leading the tour.

Among the areas to be visited on Friday are Mahusekwa hospital, Hwedza to Mushandirapamwe road rehabilitation works, Hwedza Government Complex and Civil Registry offices. Others are Chivhu Dam, Irrigation and Water treatment plant.

Mashonaland East province becomes the second stop after Harare which was toured yesterday on sites including the temporary Mbare Traders Market, one of the Trababalas Interchange bridges, Madokero Creek, Madokero Mall, Dzivaresekwa Flats, Robert Mugabe International Airport and several roads.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.