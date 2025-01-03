Uganda: Govt to Recruit Over 2800 Teachers Ahead of New Term

3 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The teachers will go to 91 seed schools.

Government has announced that it has started a process that will see it recruit at least 2821 teachers for 91 seed schools around the country ahead of the new school term.

The chairperson of the Education Service Commission, Rev. Prof. Dr. Samuel Luboga said having advertised these jobs on December, 23,2024, they will close receiving of applications from teachers on January 10.

"The schools have been organized in 10 clusters to ease access to the application submission process by the eligible teaching and non-teaching staff," Prof. Luboga said.

He mentioned the application receiving centres for the clusters as Gulu, Arua, Soroti, Mbale, Kololo in Kampala, Hoima, Fort Portal, and Mbarara.

The principal economist in the Ministry of Education and Sports, Derrick Namisi explained that the 91 schools are part of the second batch of seeds schools under the Uganda Government Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfers program (UGIFT).

He explained that each school will recruit 31 staff including seven graduate science teachers, to make a total of 637 for the 2821 schools, the same number will be recruited for arts teachers.

The schools will also get 364 diploma holding science teachers, and 455 diploma holding arts teachers.

"Each school will get six non- teaching staffs to make it 547 non-teaching staffs in total and these will include bursars, library assistants and laboratory assistants among others," Namisi said.

The secretary of the Education Service Commission, Dr.Asuman Lukwago said they will require shs1.3 billion to carry out this exercise.

This budget he said will cater for allowances and transporting of the staff to the various application receiving centres around the country in a bid to bid the deadline for opening of the new term.

Officials from the Education Service Commission urged teachers to personally take their applications to the various centres.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.