Uganda: We Shall Remove Anti-Homosexuality Act in 2026 - Muhoozi

The Chief of Defense Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has said that the Anti-Homosexuality Act will be repealed in 2026.

Uganda enacted this law in 2023, which criminalizes homosexuality and its promotion within the country.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Muhoozi, who is also the First Son, stated that the law would be abolished and suggested prayers for those engaged in homosexual activities.

"In 2026, we shall remove this Anti-Homosexuality Act. They are sick people, but since the Creator made them...what do we do? Even kiboko might not work. We shall pray for them," he said.

However, it remains uncertain whether Muhoozi's latest statement will lead to actual change, especially considering his comments on Thursday, where he indicated that his social media posts should not be interpreted as official declarations.

"I have always considered tweets as modern day musings, reflections, contemplations, abstractions and ruminations. No one should consider them sworn statements unless they see my signature or thumbprint with the tweet," he said on Thursday.

In May 2023, President Museveni signed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023 into law.

"His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Uganda, General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has executed his constitutional mandate as prescribed by Article 91 (3) (a) of the Constitution. He has assented to the Anti-Homosexuality Act," The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among stated in 2024.

Since its enactment, the law has encountered considerable backlash from the LGBTI community, particularly from Western nations, which are calling for its repeal, arguing that it is unjust.

Last year, the Constitutional Court dismissed a strong attempt to completely overturn the anti-gay law, but it did invalidate certain controversial provisions.

The court nullified clauses that directly obstruct health services and exempted property owners from criminal liability.

However, it upheld the legality of advocacy, activism, and organizing LGBTI campaigns, which remain prohibited.

The Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 prohibits homosexuals from recruiting non-gay individuals into homosexual practices, engaging in exhibitionism, promoting sexual orientation, and performing sexual acts with another person of the same sex.