South Africa: Police Sergeant Under Investigation for Failing to Charge Alleged Public Drinking Suspect

3 January 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
The video of a police sergeant exchanging words with an alleged drunk woman, taken at Pretoria Central police station police was brought to the attention of the station management under the leadership of Brigadier Mashaba. Immediate action was taken against the sergeant who has been moved away from the front service to administrative duties.

A preliminary report from an internal investigation revealed that while performing crime prevention duties within the precinct, the sergeant and her crew came across a person drinking alcohol inside their vehicle which constitutes an offence of public drinking.

The suspect was brought to the police station in a police vehicle. However, the sergeant did not register a case or follow any detention protocols. The sergeant and the alleged suspect exchanged words in the Community Service Centre. The alleged suspect was eventually released without being charged.

The public is urged to report any dissatisfaction with the service received from police officers at SAPS Service Complaints Centre;

(0800) 333-177 Head Office toll free

082 442 2000 Gauteng Standby

082 759 2590 WhatsApp

MySAPS App

GP.ServiceComplaints@saps.gov.za

