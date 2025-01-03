Africa: We Will Not Help You to Remove Ruto, Our Focus Is On AU, Junet Tells Critics

Nairobi — National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed has criticized those urging the Opposition Coalition to remove President William Ruto from office.

He stated that the faction led by Raila Odinga is now concentrating on securing the African Union Chairmanship position.

During the burial of Mama Anna Nanyama Wetang'ula, Mohamed described the ongoing discussions about leadership changes as nonsensical.

He emphasized that the constitution states the Head of State should serve a single five-year term and therefore, any attempts to remove him from office should be postponed until the 2027 general election.

"What has shocked me is that people who consciously decided to elect a candidate for a full five-year term come to me asking for help to remove this person. I will not assist them; we will have to wait for the next general election. Bringing me empty stories about Kasongo and Zakayo is not helpful," he asserted.

The Suna East MP noted that since the Azimio La Umoja coalition lost the 2022 general election, their focus has shifted entirely to the African Union chairmanship post, leaving them with no time to concentrate on current events in the political arena.

President Ruto nominated key allies of Odinga to his cabinet to address growing dissatisfaction within his government.

He allocated four positions to the opposition, including the influential National Treasury and Energy ministries. Odinga's allies are now praising the Kenya Kwanza Regime, which has transformed into a broadly inclusive government.

"Those who expect us to take on responsibilities that aren't ours, I want to make it clear here in Bungoma that we are not prepared for that task. We are part of the African Union, not just focused on Kenya. Once that situation is resolved, then I will consider returning my focus to Kenya. Right now, our attention is on Addis Ababa," Mohamed stated.

The National Assembly Minority Leader reprimanded those plotting to remove President Ruto due to his unpopular reforms, advising them to pursue their plans in the upcoming general elections.

To remove the President from office, a member of the National Assembly must obtain support from at least one-third of all members. If a motion receives backing from at least two-thirds of all National Assembly members, it will be forwarded to the Senate.

"If you are tired this early, please know that some of us are not. We are not prepared for that job, so look for others to take it on. Our responsibility is to represent the wananchi in accordance with the constitution," Mohamed stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Suna East legislator stated he is prepared to face criticism regarding the Opposition Coalition's stance, explaining that their actions are fully within the bounds of the constitution.

"I know that some people will criticize me on social media for not fulfilling my duties as Minority Leader. Did I say anything unconstitutional when I suggested that Raila being elected to the African Union is unconstitutional? Is it unconstitutional to state that political bickering should be put on hold until 2027?" he asked.