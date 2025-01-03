Uganda: Brig Gen Sserunkuma Takes Over As New Commander of 3rd Infantry Division

Maj Gen Don Nabasa has officially handed over command of the Third Infantry Division of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) to Brig Gen Wilberforce Sserunkuma.

The ceremony, which celebrated the joint security forces' contribution to peace in Karamoja and surrounding regions of Greater Eastern Uganda, marked the conclusion of Maj Gen Nabasa's tenure.

He has been reassigned to the position of Joint Staff Policy and Strategy.

The handover event, chaired by Lt Gen Muhanga Kayanja, Commander of the Land Force, also saw Col Allan Kyangungu, former Commander of the 407 Brigade, assume the role of Deputy Commander of the 3 Infantry Division.

Dr Lokeris Peter, Minister for Karamoja Affairs, expressed his gratitude to the President for providing clear guidance to security forces, whose efforts have been vital in restoring peace to Karamoja and neighbouring areas.

Lt Gen Muhanga Kayanja underscored the importance of sustained cooperation and cross-border engagement to safeguard the progress made.

"I extend my gratitude to the local leadership for their partnership with the forces, which is rooted in the UPDF's values as a pro-people army," he remarked, also praising the professionalism of the forces, noting the absence of complaints regarding misconduct.

Members of the Karamoja Parliamentary Group (KPG), led by Remigio Achia, commended Maj Gen Nabasa for his leadership in fighting criminality and driving regional disarmament efforts.

They called on the new commanders to uphold these achievements, particularly in continuing community disarmament, responding swiftly to emerging threats, and nurturing strong ties with local populations.

The MPs also advocated for compulsory, free, and boarding education as a long-term strategy to reshape mindsets and reduce youth crime.

Reflecting on his time in command, Maj Gen Nabasa highlighted that Karamoja had achieved 80% disarmament success, attributing this to the strong collaboration between local leaders and security forces.

He urged that the momentum be maintained during the ongoing consolidation phase and expressed appreciation to the President and UPDF leadership for trusting him with the role.

District leaders from Karamoja and Teso, including George Owanyi of Nakapiripirit and Peter Pex of Soroti City, voiced confidence in the new leadership, while Filex Lochale, LCV Chairperson for Karenga District, stressed the need for continued collective action to sustain the region's progress.

Brig Gen Sserunkuma and Col Kyangungu both committed to building on the solid foundation laid by their predecessors, with a focus on creating conditions conducive to socio-economic transformation in the region.

The ceremony, attended by regional leaders including Members of Parliament, RDCs/RCC, LC V chairpersons, security commanders, mayors, religious leaders, members of civil society organisations (CSOs), and Karacuna mobilisers, concluded with a renewed pledge from all stakeholders to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.