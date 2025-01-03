Tanzania's Disaster Preparedness - a Nation On Edge

Dar es Salaam — As the dust settled over Kariakoo's bustling streets, Halima Abdallah's voice trembled through the cracks of a collapsed four-story building. "Help me, please! I don't get air," she gasped, trapped under the rubble. For four hours, rescue workers scrambled to locate her. Their efforts, hampered by the lack of proper equipment, relied on tools hastily borrowed from a private company. By the time they reached her, it was too late. Abdallah had died.

Moments before the building collapsed, Husna Faime, a single mother, was humming softly inside her tailoring shop, finishing a client's order. Minutes later, her harmony shattered--literally.

"I felt the ground shaking, and before I knew it, everything was falling," she recounted from her hospital bed a week later. Trapped under the rubble, she used the last of her phone's battery to send her sister a haunting text: "If I don't make it, please take care of Aisha. Tell her mom loves her."

Local volunteers dug through the rubble with their bare hands, managing to rescue Faime hours later. Her survival was miraculous, but her ordeal exposed a grim truth: disasters--both natural and man-made--regularly strike unprepared communities in Tanzania, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

The Perfect Storm

Tanzania, home to over 62 million people, faces a myriad of hazards: floods, droughts, cyclones, and earthquakes. Compounding these are man-made disasters like road accidents, industrial mishaps, and collapsing buildings. For the 34 percent of Tanzanians living below the poverty line, the financial burden of recovery is overwhelming.

In Kariakoo, a bustling hub of markets and skyscrapers, a hidden danger lurks behind the concrete walls. Systemic corruption and shoddy workmanship have turned many buildings into potential death traps. Investigations reveal that dishonest developers, in collusion with corrupt officials, routinely use substandard materials to cut costs, ignoring safety regulations and bypassing inspections.

At least five major building collapses have been reported in Dar es Salaam over the last decade, claiming many lives. Kariakoo in particular has emerged as a hotspot for such tragedies. Experts warn that many other buildings in the area remain structurally unsound, putting lives at constant risk.

Lack of Preparedness

Tanzania's vulnerability is exacerbated by poor disaster preparedness and infrastructure. Rapid urban sprawl, informal settlements, and inadequate drainage systems leave communities exposed to climate-induced disasters.

"Our cities are not built to absorb the shocks caused by natural disasters," said Pius Yanda, a climate change adaptation specialist at the University of Dar es Salaam. Informal settlements are particularly vulnerable, with little to no infrastructure to mitigate flooding or other hazards.

Man-made disasters are equally concerning. Weak enforcement of building regulations makes building collapses tragically routine. "The warning signs are always there," said Peter Kazimoto, a disaster risk reduction expert at the Tanzania Red Cross Society. "Developers prioritize saving money over safety, and enforcement is weak."

Rural areas face their own struggles. In the eastern Morogoro region, floods destroyed Ahmed Selemani's maize crop, his sole source of income. "We heard warnings on the radio, but no one came to evacuate us," Ahmed said. "Now we have nothing."

Institutional Gaps

Tanzania has a disaster response framework--the Tanzania Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan (TEPRP)--but its implementation remains weak. Agencies like the Disaster Management Department (DMD) operate on limited budgets, meeting only 35 percent of their funding needs in 2023.

"We have made some progress with early warning systems," said Jim Yonazi, an official in the Prime Minister's Office. "But we need more resources to mitigate risks effectively."

With limited government intervention, many Tanzanians have taken matters into their own hands. In Tandale, a sprawling slum in Dar es Salaam, residents like John Mnyamasi have built rudimentary flood defenses with sandbags and canals. "We can't wait for the government," Mnyamasi said.

During building collapses, local volunteers are often the first responders. Kariakoo resident Emmanuel Joseph recounted rescuing 12 people trapped under rubble. "When you hear someone crying for help, you just act--even if it means risking your own life," he said.

Pathways to Resilience

Experts emphasize the need for disaster risk reduction to protect Tanzanians. "Disaster risk reduction isn't just about emergencies--it's about prevention," said James Mbatia, a former legislator and disaster risk specialist.

Investments in early warning systems, stronger infrastructure, and public awareness campaigns are critical. Neighboring Kenya, for instance, uses mobile apps to provide real-time weather updates, enabling faster evacuations. "Empowering communities with tools and knowledge can save lives," said Mbatia.

Critics argue that Tanzania's government must take greater responsibility for disaster management failures. "It's like watching a fire spread while holding a bucket of water you never use," Mbatia said, pointing to predictable disasters such as annual floods in low-lying regions.

Gordian Kazaura, an urban planning specialist at Ardhi University, highlighted the human cost. "The poorest suffer the most. They lack the resources to recover, and the government's response often comes too late," he said.

A glimmer of Hope

Despite the challenges, there is growing momentum for change. Organizations like the Tanzania Red Cross are training volunteers and advocating for better early warning systems. Workshops are equipping local authorities with emergency planning skills.

"Disasters are local by nature," said Kazimoto. "Empowering communities and regional committees to act swiftly without waiting for central government instructions is critical."

For survivors like Faime, recovery is uncertain, but hope persists. "We need help, but we also need change," she said. "People like me can't keep starting over."

Halima Abdallah's final plea must serve as a wake-up call. Tanzania must transition from reactive responses to proactive resilience, ensuring that no cry for help goes unanswered. Observers agree--the time for action is now--before the next disaster strikes.

IPS UN Bureau Report

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau