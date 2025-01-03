Ethiopia: Strengthening Nation's Vaccine Production, Supply Capacity

In April 2024 an article titled "Perspectives on the Performance of the Ethiopian Vaccine Supply Chain and Logistics System after the Last Mile Delivery Initiative: A Phenomenological Study," was published by a group of health professionals. The piece emphasizes that vaccination is among the most cost-effective public health measures.

Vaccines prevent nearly 4.5 million deaths annually and yield an impressive economic return of 26 USD for every dollar spent on immunization. However, globally, 18.2 million children remain unvaccinated, and 25 million are under-vaccinated. Alarmingly, just ten countries, including Ethiopia, account for over 60 percent of the global zero-dose burden. In Ethiopia alone, approximately 30 percent of infants--more than a million children--are unvaccinated.

To this end and support every child to get immunized, an uninterrupted supply of vaccines is crucial for the success of any immunization program. However, in many countries, the vaccine supply chain and logistics system (VSCLS) has often been overlooked for various reasons. The inefficiency of these logistics systems significantly hampers efforts to achieve high vaccination coverage in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

According to documents, the VSCLS encompasses the entire process of vaccine acquisition, storage, distribution from national hubs to service delivery points, waste management, and timely resupply requests. To function effectively, a VSCLS needs a strong infrastructure, skilled human capital, and appropriate technologies.

In view of this, recently, the Immunization Agenda 2030 and the Global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) 5.0 strategies have recognized efficient VSCLSs as a global priority, emphasizing the goal of leaving no one behind in immunization efforts.

Health science experts recommend that countries to enhance their self-sufficiency in vaccine production to strengthen their supply chains. According to them, this approach could alleviate bottlenecks and foster healthier communities.

As part of this effort, in Ethiopia, developing a robust vaccine production system is of critical importance for improving public health, achieving economic stability, and ensuring self-reliance. Ongoing investment and collaboration will be an essential drive to maintain this progress and effectively address future health challenges, in this regard.

Local vaccine production can lessen reliance on imports, providing a more reliable supply chain, particularly during global health crises. Establishing a domestic vaccine industry promotes research and development, stimulating innovation in biotechnology and related sectors. By producing vaccines locally, communities can enhance their resilience and responsiveness to health challenges.

In view of this and to address the significant vaccine shortages that many countries face, the Ministry of Health has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian biotech consulting company, Techinvention Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., to conduct a feasibility study to embark on manufacturing of vaccines in Ethiopia.

This initiative comes in light of the significant vaccine shortages many countries faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Mekdes Daba (MD) stated that the signing of the MoU is a major step towards Ethiopia's domestic vaccine manufacturing.

According to her, following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, there is a huge pushing factor for African countries to embark on manufacturing of vaccines in their own capacity and they have committed to producing vaccines independently. This MoU is a major forward move for those nations to produce vaccines in their own capacity.

Dr. Mekdes highlighted that domestic vaccine production is crucial for ensuring public health in Ethiopia and preparing for future epidemics. She mentioned that Ethiopia has met international vaccine quality standards and aims not only to meet local demand but also to supply vaccines to other African countries and beyond.

Stating that in recent months, preparations have been underway to initiate construction and production processes. Dr. Mekdes affirmed that the Ministry of Health will fully support the Indian Tech Innovation Lifecare Company, which has been selected to provide consultancy and design research for this project.

The Director and CEO of Tech Innovation Life-Care Company, Sayed S. Ahmed on his part expressed his confidence that Ethiopia to become a vaccine producing country in the coming months. He said that his company will properly complete and submit the study in a short time.

At the signing ceremony, it was stated that the Ministry of Health's technical team will closely monitor and support the research team as they begin vaccine production.

The MoU was signed by Ethiopia's Minister of Health, Mekdes Daba (MD), and Director and CEO of TechInvention Lifecare, Syed S Ahmed, at the Minister's office, MoH reported. Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Medicines, Medical Devices and Facilities with the Ministry of Health also held discussions with the Chief Executive Officer of the Ethiopian Pharmaceuticals Supply Service (EPSS) on ways to strengthen the national vaccine supply chain system. Issues related to the challenges faced and solutions were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of the Ethiopian Pharmaceuticals Supply Service, Tariku Belachew, mentioned that medicines and vaccines are being delivered to areas with security problems using various options and he urged partner organizations to cooperate in delivering medicines and vaccines to these areas.

Mentioning that children under the age of five should receive vaccines and emphasized that those who have not yet been immunized should get vaccinated, the Director General urged all parties to work diligently to ensure this.

Mothers, Children and Adolescent Vaccination Desk Representative Yohannes Lakew on his part stated the main focus of his office. "In addition to the regular vaccinations, there is a plan to introduce malaria, yellow fever and Hepatitis B vaccines and our main focus and aim is to deliver the vaccine to the health facility without interruption," he added.

Head of the Medicines and Medical Resources Management Desk and Leading Executive Representative at the Ministry of Health Birhanu Tadesse emphasized the importance of strengthening the national vaccine supply chain system. He noted that vaccines must be properly transported and stored to maintain their therapeutic quality until they reach the community.

At the discussion forum, leaders and experts from the Ministry of Health and drug providers, partner organizations participated and discussed focusing on vaccines' supply chain.