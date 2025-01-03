Namibia's Dam Levels Improve

3 January 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Water levels in Namibia's major dams have shown improvement over recent days.

This is due to increased rainfall received across many parts of the country.

This was revealed by NamWater's spokesperson Lot Ndamonomhata in a media release on Thursday.

"The Dam Bulletin dated 30 December 2024 indicates positive inflows into key dams, with notable increases in water levels recorded," Ndamonomhata says.

He says the dams showing notable improvements are the Von Bach and Friedenau dams.

This positive development brings much-needed optimism as the rainy season progresses, contributing to improved water security for the country, he added.

Ndamonomhata further says NamWater remains hopeful that continued rainfall will boost dam levels ensuring water availability for households, agriculture and industries.

"NamWater will continue to monitor dam levels closely and will keep the public informed through regular updates.

While the recent rainfall provides relief, NamWater urges all residents to maintain water conservation practices to ensure sustainable use of this precious resource " he says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.