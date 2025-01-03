Namibia's Dam Levels Improve

Water levels in Namibia's major dams have shown improvement over recent days.

This is due to increased rainfall received across many parts of the country.

This was revealed by NamWater's spokesperson Lot Ndamonomhata in a media release on Thursday.

"The Dam Bulletin dated 30 December 2024 indicates positive inflows into key dams, with notable increases in water levels recorded," Ndamonomhata says.

He says the dams showing notable improvements are the Von Bach and Friedenau dams.

This positive development brings much-needed optimism as the rainy season progresses, contributing to improved water security for the country, he added.

Ndamonomhata further says NamWater remains hopeful that continued rainfall will boost dam levels ensuring water availability for households, agriculture and industries.

"NamWater will continue to monitor dam levels closely and will keep the public informed through regular updates.

While the recent rainfall provides relief, NamWater urges all residents to maintain water conservation practices to ensure sustainable use of this precious resource " he says.