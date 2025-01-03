Uganda: Kasingye Says Pallaso Yet to Learn From SA Attack

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Kasingye suggested that Pallaso, 37, had not learned from the violent incident he faced in 2020 during the Xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Former Chief Political Commissar of the Uganda Police and Assistant Inspector General of Police, Asan Kasingye, has expressed doubts about singer Pius Mayanja, known as Pallaso's ability to learn from his past experiences.

Mr Kasingye's reaction comes hours after Pallaso and his crew were filmed attacking the home of fellow artist Patrick Mulwana, also known as Alien Skin, and violently damaging his vehicles.

Back in 2020, amid the peak of xenophobic violence in South Africa, Pallaso, who was there to shoot a music video, shared a live video recounting his harrowing experience of being attacked, beaten, and stabbed by individuals believed to have been Xenophobic protesters.

In his post on Thursday, Kasingye revealed that it took the intervention of both himself and Uganda's ambassador to South Africa to rescue Pallaso from that life-threatening situation.

However, Kasingye questioned whether Pallaso had truly grasped the lessons about the dangers of violence, especially in light of his past experiences in South Africa.

"Do we learn from experiences of life? One guy was beaten senseless in RSA. I spent the rest of my night coordinating with Interpol colleagues in that country and woke up our Ambassador to rescue our citizen. I am glad we rescued him and saved him from the senseless Xhenophobia. Now?" Kasingye remarked.

On Wednesday evening, gangs linked to Pallaso and Alien Skin clashed violently when the FanGone crew attempted to disrupt the former's performance at the Empele Festival in Buloba.

The two groups were also seen exchanging brawls as Pallaso departed from the scene.

In what seems to be an act of retaliation, Pallaso's group attacked Alien Skin's property Thursday morning, damaging vehicles parked on the premises.

The latest incidents have prompted calls for the two artists to reconcile, with many, including fellow artists, denouncing the behavior exhibited by both parties.