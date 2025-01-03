Uganda: New Comedy Show to Air On Pearl Magic Prime

The new comedy show will air every Thursday.

M-Net's Pearl Magic Prime has announced the launch of Kajjubi's Estate, a fresh and hilarious comedy series created by veteran and seasoned actor, Micheal Wawuyo Sr.

This comedic drama introduces viewers to a lively and unpredictable world of two tenants who find themselves sharing an apartment due to an unexpected double-booking error.

The show is set to premiere today, Thursday, January, 2, at 7:30pm, taking over the Thursdays weekly slot previously occupied by Juniors' Drama Club.

Set in the vibrant landscape of Ugandan city life, Kajjubi's Estate follows the unlikely bond that forms between Omodo, a smooth-talking yet down-on-his-luck city dweller, and Kevo, a procrastinating IT specialist who works from home.

With nowhere else to go, the two agree to live together temporarily, only to be continuously interrupted by Kajjubi Jr., the young and energetic landlord's son, who frequently pops into their space to enjoy "roommate privileges."

Adding to the dynamic is Commando, the estate's scrappy security guard whose mysterious connection to the landlord keeps everyone on their toes.

The series brings forth a comedy of errors as Omodo, an unemployed yet charismatic man, spins stories and schemes to navigate life in the city while Kevo, who is content in his own laid-back ways, tries to maintain order amidst the chaos.

Their contrasting lifestyles and constant disagreements about everything from money to TV time make for endless humorous situations.

Meanwhile, Kajjubi Jr.'s unpredictable visits and Commando's antics create additional layers of comical tension, giving audiences a glimpse into the chaotic yet heart-warming atmosphere of Kajjubi's Estate.

Margaret Mathore, Head of Channel for M-Net East Africa, expressed her enthusiasm for the new series, highlighting the show's celebration of local talent and relatable humour.

"We're thrilled to launch Kajjubi's Estate, which not only showcases local talent but also celebrates the humour and resilience that shape everyday Ugandan life. This show promises to be filled with laughs, relatable drama, and characters who feel like family," she said.

With its witty dialogue and portrayal of Ugandan culture, Kajjubi's Estate is set to be a hit for Ugandan audiences.

The show brings together an incredible cast who perfectly capture the essence of each character: Omodo, the self-proclaimed lawyer played by Okello Okello, who always seems to be working on the next big "deal" despite his lack of funds; Kevo, portrayed by Peter Okiror, a millennial IT specialist who tries to maintain a routine but can't avoid the distractions brought on by his housemate; Kajjubi Jr., played by Don Andre, the young, high- spirited son of the landlord whose unpredictable appearances add to the comic tension; and finally, Commando, played by Ivan Mwesiga, the brazen security guard with a habit for stirring the pot.

According to Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR, and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda, Kajjubi's Estate speaks to MultiChoice's commitment to delivering authentic local storytelling to subscribers through their on-platform content.

"We aim to create viewing experiences that reflect our audience's world with humour and heart. Kajjubi's Estate does exactly that, taking viewers on a memorable Ugandan journey with an incredible cast of characters," he said.

"Pearl Magic Prime has continued to stand out as a viewer's favorite, bringing great content to their screens, delivering on the promise to be Africa's Most Loved storyteller. This is one of the stories that continue to be told the Ugandan way."