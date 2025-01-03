Uganda: Exploring the Complex Reason Behind Over Eating

The reasons why people eat too much food vary.

Overeating is a widespread issue that affects individuals across the globe, and understanding the underlying causes is crucial in tackling this growing concern. While the physiological need for food is simple our bodies require sustenance to survive the reasons we consume excessive amounts of food are far more complex.

Biological Factors and Evolutionary Instincts

Our bodies are wired for survival, and from an evolutionary standpoint, the ability to consume large amounts of food when it is available was once advantageous. In ancient times, food was not as readily accessible as it is today. Our ancestors needed to eat as much as possible during periods of abundance to store energy in the form of fat for times of scarcity.

This natural instinct to overeat in response to food abundance helped our ancestors survive during famine.

Today, however, this instinct is less relevant because food is abundant and available year- round. Our bodies still respond to high-calorie foods with pleasure, often leading to overeating, especially when we are surrounded by hyper-palatable foods, foods that are high in sugar, fat, and salt. These foods trigger the release of dopamine, a "feel-good"

neurotransmitter, which reinforces the behaviour, making us crave more.

The appetite is regulated by hormones like ghrelin and leptin. Ghrelin stimulates hunger, while leptin signals satiety. In individuals who overeat, these hormone levels may become imbalanced. For instance, overeating can lead to leptin resistance, where the brain no longer responds to leptin signals, making it difficult for the body to register fullness.

Psychological factors

Psychological factors play a significant role in overeating. Stress is one of the most common emotional triggers for overeating.

When stressed, the body produces higher levels of the hormone cortisol, which can increase cravings for high-calorie, comfort foods. These foods temporarily soothe the nervous system, providing a sense of relief. This is often referred to as "stress eating" or "emotional eating," where individuals use food as a coping mechanism to deal with negative emotions such as anxiety, sadness, or boredom.

Comfort foods like chocolate, chips, or ice cream can trigger the release of serotonin, another "feel-good" hormone, providing temporary relief from emotional distress.

Over time, however, this creates a cycle where individuals eat not because they are physically hungry, but to manage their emotions. This pattern can lead to overeating and contribute to unhealthy weight gain.

Social and Cultural Influences

The culture in which we live also significantly impacts our eating habits. In many cultures, food is not just about nourishment; it is a symbol of celebration, connection, and status.

Social gatherings often revolve around food, and people are encouraged to eat more in a social context, whether it's during holidays, family events, or at restaurants. The notion of cleaning your plate or having seconds is ingrained in many cultures, leading to the habit of overeating.

Furthermore, the rise of food-focused media, such as cooking shows, food blogs, and advertisements, plays a crucial role in shaping our eating behaviours. The continuous promotion of delicious, calorie-dense foods can lead to an increase in cravings.

Advertisements also create a sense of urgency around food 'limited-time offers' or 'super- sized' portions encouraging people to eat more than they need.

Portion Sizes and Availability of Food

The modern food environment is characterized by larger portion sizes and easy access to food. Studies have shown that when portion sizes are increased, people tend to eat more, even if they are not particularly hungry.

Over time, our perception of a normal portion has shifted, with many people now seeing supersized portions as the standard.

Fast-food chains, restaurants, and even grocery stores have been selling larger portions to meet consumer demand. In addition, food is often available 24/7, whether through fast food outlets, vending machines, or online delivery services. The convenience of food being easily accessible encourages constant snacking and overeating, as people eat not just because they are hungry, but because food is available whenever they want it.

The Role of Highly Processed Foods

The food industry has made significant advancements in creating foods that are engineered to be extremely appealing and difficult to stop eating. These hyper-palatable foods are designed to combine the perfect balance of sugar, fat, and salt ingredients that trigger pleasure centres in the brain, leading to cravings and overeating.

Processed snacks, sugary beverages, and fast food are often loaded with these ingredients, making it easy to overeat without realizing it.

Furthermore, highly processed foods tend to be low in fibre and essential nutrients, which means they do not provide the same feeling of fullness as whole foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. As a result, individuals may consume large quantities of processed foods, yet still feel hungry and unsatisfied.

Lack of Mindful Eating Habits

In today's fast-paced world, many people eat in a rushed or distracted manner, whether while watching TV, working, or on the go. This practice, known as mindless eating, prevents individuals from paying attention to their hunger cues and how much food they are consuming.

As a result, they may eat more than necessary before they even realize they are full.

Mindful eating, which involves paying full attention to the experience of eating, can help individuals become more aware of their hunger and satiety signals, preventing overeating.

However, many people overlook this practice, leading to habitual overeating.

Therefore, Overeating is a complex behaviour influenced by a combination of biological, psychological, social, environmental, and cultural factors.

While it is natural to eat more in response to food abundance, the modern world has created an environment where overeating has become a common problem.

Addressing overeating requires a multifaceted approach that includes not only mindful eating habits but also changes in food availability, portion sizes, and societal attitudes toward food.

The writer is a nutritionist at Bwindi Community Hospital.