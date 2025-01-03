Uganda: Jeema Pushes for Collaborative Efforts to Safeguard 2025/26 Elections

Speaking on the matter, JEEMA spokesperson Swaib Kaggwa Nsereko warned that this election season could mirror past trends unless decisive actions are taken.

With the 2025/26 electoral season approaching, the Justice Forum (JEEMA) has raised concerns about the recurring threat of electoral violence and its impact on voter turnout.

"Ugandan elections have long been marred by violent extremism, which significantly affects voter participation. In the previous general elections, fewer than 10 million of the over 18 million registered voters cast their ballots," Nsereko said.

He attributed the problem to the mindset of some candidates who, fearing for their safety, mobilize youths for violent confrontations.

"This perpetuates injustice against the innocent and undermines the democratic process, affecting all stakeholders," he added.

To address the issue, JEEMA is implementing training programs for its candidates, focusing on mental preparation and the avoidance of violence.

These sessions will target grassroots and national levels to ensure comprehensive coverage.

"As JEEMA, we are committed to equipping our candidates with the tools to navigate this season peacefully, fostering an environment conducive to free and fair elections," said Mr Nsereko.

Mr Nsereko also urged other stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission and security agencies, to impartially execute their roles.

"We call on all involved to prioritise justice and fairness to restore voter confidence and safeguard democracy," he said.

The call for action comes against a backdrop of declining voter turnout, attributed in part to fear of violence. Analysts have warned that continued intimidation and unrest could further erode public trust in Uganda's electoral process.

With political tensions rising, JEEMA's proactive approach is seen as a critical step toward promoting peace and restoring faith in the electoral system.

The effectiveness of these efforts will, however, depend on collective political will across the spectrum.

The 2025/26 elections are expected to be a litmus test for Uganda's commitment to democratic values, as stakeholders grapple with ensuring safety and inclusivity during the voting process.