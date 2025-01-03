Uganda: Take Your Beef to the Ring - Big Tril Tells Violent Artists

Let's keep it in the studio and if you all really want to fight, do what Grenade and Rickman did and at least make some money off the beef

Local rapper Raymond Kaiza, also known as Big Tril, has called on musicians to avoid physical confrontations, cautioning them about the potential negative consequences.

His comments come just hours after a clash between rival groups linked to musicians Patrick Mulwana, also known as Alien Skin from the Fangone Forest crew, and Pius Mayanja, known as Pallaso, during the Empele Festival in Buloba.

On Thursday, Big Tril warned that if the rising violence in the music scene is not addressed, it could ultimately result in loss of life.

"It's all fun and games till someone dies for no reason," he said.

The "Parte after Parte" singer urged artists to settle their disputes in the studio rather than resorting to physical violence.

He suggested that those who feel the need to fight should do so in a boxing ring instead.

"Let's keep it in the studio and if yall really wana fight, do what Grenade and Rickman did and at least make some money off the beef." he said.

Recently, there have been growing concerns among the public regarding the safety of musicians and concertgoers due to violent incidents involving musician gangs, particularly those associated with Alien Skin.

Last night's incident follows another one witnessed during the Enkuuka festival in Lubiri, Mengo, where Alien Skin's gang was involved in a chaotic confrontation with rival groups.