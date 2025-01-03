Uganda: Kyabazinga Unveils Ambitious Plan for Busoga's Prosperity in 2025

2 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

His Majesty William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, the Kyabazinga of Busoga, has outlined a bold vision for 2025, focusing on revitalizing regional agricultural productivity, fostering unity among the Basoga people, and combating poverty.

At the heart of his plan is a renewed emphasis on commercial agriculture, driven by the innovative "4-acre model."

This model encourages families to cultivate their own land effectively, promoting self-sufficiency and economic growth.

The Kyabazinga emphasized the importance of revisiting Busoga's heritage as the Food Basket of Uganda, saying, "We must adopt modern agricultural practices that can support both local and national food security."

By promoting commercial agriculture, the Kyabazinga aims to improve the livelihoods of the Basoga people, enhance food security, and contribute to Uganda's economic development.

His vision for 2025 is built on three pillars: Agricultural Productivity, Unity and Cooperation, and Poverty Reduction.

The Kyabazinga's commitment to his people's prosperity is evident in his words: "We need to revisit our heritage as the Food Basket of Uganda... We must adopt modern agricultural practices that can support both local and national food security."

As the Kyabazinga embarks on this ambitious journey, the people of Busoga are filled with hope and anticipation for a brighter future.

