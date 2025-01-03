Uganda: Balaam Calls for Urgent Action As Gang Violence Escalates in the Music Industry

The Minister of State for Youth and Children's Affairs, Balaam Barugahara, has expressed concern over the escalating gang violence within the entertainment industry, following a series of violent incidents.

The violence has raised alarms about the safety of performers and revellers at music events.

The Minister condemned the clash between rival groups associated with musicians Patrick Mulwana, alias Alien Skin of the Fangone Forest crew, and Pius Mayanja, alias Pallaso, which occurred at the Empelle Festival in Buloba.

Barugahara described the incident as a "heartbreaking testament to the chaos" that has been escalating due to gang violence within the entertainment sector.

"The music industry has hit an alarming note. Gang violence is spiraling out of control, and it's time for decisive action. Leaders and sponsors of these gangs must be held accountable for their destructive influence," the Minister said.

He called for immediate intervention by authorities to dismantle the gangs, accountability for leaders and sponsors promoting violence, and support for victims and their families.

Barugahara stressed the need for the music industry to refocus on promoting peace, unity, and creativity, rather than perpetuating violence.

"Let music unite our communities. We must all say no to gang violence," he urged.

Investigations into the Buloba assault are already underway, while authorities are intensifying their focus on curbing violence at music events.

Reports indicate that Alien Skin's gang disrupted the Empelle Festival in Buloba, attempting to stop Pallaso from finishing his performance.

Pallaso's team reportedly fought back in defense, escalating tensions between the two groups.

The violence also happened on December 31 during the Ekuuka concert, where Alien Skin's gang was blamed for causing chaos and disrupting the event, organized by Abbey Musinguzi, known as Abtex.

Sources allege that Abtex, the event organizer, ignored security concerns and the safety of attendees, allowing Alien Skin to perform despite knowing that his presence would lead to further conflict.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Buganda Kingdom really fell off," critics said, questioning why a more secure and well-organized event couldn't be planned.

The violence has now reportedly escalated to a personal vendetta, with singer Pallaso allegedly attacking Alien Skin's home in retaliation.

Reports suggest that Pallaso damaged property, including cars, windows, and doors, following the Buloba incident.

With both sides entrenched in conflict, there are growing concerns about how long this gang violence will continue to plague the music industry.