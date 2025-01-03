South Africa: ANC NEC Must Intervene in Gauteng Ahead of 2026 and 2029 Elections

The ANC's fate depends on its performance in Gauteng. The party needs to make decisions that might be unpopular, such as restructuring and strengthening the Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee.

Listen to this article 11 min Listen to this article 11 min The ANC can still regain the electoral support it lost in the last national general elections. However, this can only happen if the party becomes self-aware and acknowledges that some of its leaders are the reason for its consistent decline.

The ANC must pause and reflect on its experiences from the 1930s, when James Calata and Reverend Mahabane presided over its organisational redesign. It must also reframe its approach by defending and maintaining a culture of fearless discussions within the ANC and society.

The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) needs to make decisions that might be unpopular, such as restructuring and strengthening the Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee (PEC).

Tony Blair, in his book On Leadership, states that for an organisation to be strong, it needs a solid centre, which requires decisive leadership unclouded by external noise. He uses the metaphor of a Premier League team selecting a new coach by asking enthusiastic fans to vote, which would be disastrous. Similarly, the ANC needs to strengthen its centre and make decisive decisions without being swayed by the masses.

The ANC NEC must consider restructuring and strengthening the ANC PEC...