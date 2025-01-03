South Africa's Law Enforcers Brace for an Intense Criminal Cocktail of Guns, Gangs, Fraud and Drugs

Cops have been busy with arrests and raids while dealing with murders, extortion-linked shootings and State Capture. Next year, their work may very well increase as global drug trafficking ramps up.

Guns, gangs and drugs, with politics in between: this is the common criminal combination and, given what has happened in 2024, it will probably intensify in 2025, producing even more volatility in South Africa.

This year there have been pivotal murders, arrests and raids that point to how the country's criminal landscape is developing. Law enforcers will have to keep pushing back against extortionists, kidnappers and the dodgy aspects of private security. They will also have to figure out how best to deal with illegal mining.

And pressure will undoubtedly increase on the National Prosecuting Authority to see to it that criminals end up in prison cells. The authority is already under fire, with critics saying it is in crisis.

What happens in other countries politically - and criminally - affects South Africa, so police must keep monitoring what is happening abroad to spot the ripple effects here.

Fentanyl and drug cartels

Police commissioner Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola, Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu and Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya will have to keep close tabs on drug trafficking and the international networks that run through the country....