Rwanda: Sanlamallianz Brings New Year Cheer to Hospital Patients in Kigali

SanlamAllianz General Insurance, on January 1, visited patients in major hospitals in Kigali, distributing gifts, and spreading New Year cheer.

The event that included visits to King Faisal Hospital, La Croix du Sud, better known as 'Nyirinkwaya', and Polyclinique Familiale, aimed to uplift the spirits of those unable to celebrate the holidays with their families due to illness.

This marked the second year SanlamAllianz has organised the charity initiative, underscoring its commitment to making a difference in the lives of its clients and the broader community.

Sanlam's business manager, Alain Ngoga, said they organised the event to show love to those in hospital who did not have the opportunity to join their families to celebrate the end-of-the-year holiday season due to various reasons, especially illness.

"This activity has become a tradition for us at Sanlam. We understand that falling ill is not a choice, and it could happen to anyone, including us or our loved ones. By being here, we want to show that our clients are more than just customers, they're family. This event is our way of sharing hope and joy with those who need it most," Ngoga said.

He added that Sanlam will also reach upcountry patients to be with them at the start of the New Year.

"Today, we reached patients across three hospitals in the city, but the feedback has been overwhelming. Our goal is to make this a nationwide activity to reach more patients under Sanlam Insurance," he added.

Willy Amizero, Public Relations Officer at La Croix du Sud, praised the gesture, highlighting its emotional and financial impact.

"Sanlam is not just an insurance company, it's a true caregiver," Amizero said.

"For patients, being remembered during a time when families are juggling many responsibilities, like school fees and rent, it means the world. Insurance provides a safety net for health expenses, but this gesture of kindness adds a personal touch that creates hope and a sense of belonging."

The initiative aligns with Sanlam's mission to provide holistic care for its clients. The team's messages of encouragement were a testament to the company's values of empathy and support.

As Sanlam plans to extend its outreach to rural areas, the initiative has proven to be a meaningful way to connect with clients and reaffirm the company's dedication to their well-being.