Rwanda: Giporoso-Masaka Road Expansion to Feature Flyover

The proposed expansion of the Prince House-Giporoso-Masaka road in Kicukiro District is expected to commence in April, and will feature a flyover, according to Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA).

The usually busy two-lane road will be expanded to four lanes.

RTDA Director General Imena Munyampenda told The New Times on January 2 that the road is 10 kilometres long, adding that the section from Prince House to the area called Ku cya Mitsingi will have a flyover covering 1.2 kilometres, also consisting of four lanes.

"That is because of the huge traffic at the area," Munyampenda said, explaining the need for the flyover.

Some vehicles will be using the flyover while others will move through an underpass, which he said will help ease traffic.

Procurement process for the road construction is underway, Munyampenda said, adding that the total budget for the project will be communicated after the tender process is over.

Meanwhile, in June 2019, the Governments of Rwanda and China signed a grant agreement worth $42.8 million (approx. Rwf54 billion) that will, among others, finance the expansion and rehabilitation of 10 kilometers of the Prince House-Giporoso-Masaka road section to decongest traffic along the road.

It is used by vehicles including freight trucks, which underscores the major traffic jams found there.

Upon completion, it is projected the expanded road will facilitate traffic and improve the connection between Kigali city centre and Kigali Special Economic Zone as well as Masaka dry port and help reduce time and cost of transport.

It is also expected to improve access to Kigali International Airport, and several institutions located along the road.