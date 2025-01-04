Rwanda's Israel Mbonyi Earns Pan-African Nomination At 2025 Trace Awards in Zanzibar

Israel Mbonyi stands as the sole Rwandan artist nominated for the 2025 Trace Awards, an event celebrating Afro-urban music and culture.

Set to take place at Mora Resort in Zanzibar, Tanzania, from February 24 to 26, Mbonyi earned a nod in the Pan-African category for Best Gospel Artist.

His Kiswahili gospel song "Sikiliza" received special recognition, earning him a spot alongside other celebrated nominees such as Tanzania's Bella Kombo, South Africa's Spirit of Praise 10, Nigerian artists Mercy Chinwo and Ada Ehi, and Ivorian rapper and evangelist KS Bloom.

Following the success of its inaugural edition in Kigali in October 2023, the Trace Awards return with a celebration of Africa's leading artists and the cultural narratives that inspire their craft. The 2025 event features 28 categories, honoring the continent's most popular music genres and talents, with live broadcasts in over 200 countries in English, French, and Portuguese.

From Afrobeat to dancehall, hip-hop, amapiano, and Bongo Flava, the awards will spotlight outstanding achievements across Africa's diverse music scene.

The coveted Song of the Year category features fierce competition, with nominees including Diamond Platnumz for his hit single Komasawa, Burna Boy's Higher, Rema and Shallipopi's Benin Boys, Tems' Love Me Jeje, and Coup du Marteau by Team Paiya and Tamsir.

Other contenders include Tyla's energetic Jump, Mnike by Tyler ICU, Tshwala Bam by Titom and Yuppe, and Active by Asake and Travis Scott.

African music's global impact takes center stage in the Album of the Year category, where Burna Boy's I Told Them leads the pack alongside Asake's Lungu Boy and Rema's Heis. Other strong contenders include Amaarae's Fountain Baby (Ghana), Josey's Vibration Universelle (Ivory Coast), and Toofan's Stamina (Togo).

Collaboration continues to define the year's highlights, with notable projects like Burna Boy's feature on the remix of Tshwala Bam by Titom and Yuppe, and Asake & Wizkid's MMS. Togo's Neyna and MC Acondize shine with Nu Ka Sta Para.

The Best Hip Hop Artist category sees a blend of heavyweights and rising stars, with Tanzania's Young Lunya, South Africa's Nasty C and Maglera Doe Boy, Ghana's Sarkodie, Nigeria's Odumodublvck, and Ivory Coast's Didi B and Suspect 95 vying for the title.

Emerging talents take the spotlight in the Best Newcomer category, featuring Tanzania's Abigail Chams, Ivorian Himra, South Africa's Nkosazana Daughter, Senegal's Mia Guissé, Cameroonian Sabrina, and Nigerian rising stars Shallipopi and Qing Madi.

The Best Music Video category honors boundary-pushing directors, with Meji Alabi recognized for Rema's DND, TG Omori for Kizz Daniel and Davido's Twe Twe, and Tanzania's Fole X for his work on Zuchu's Nani (Remix).

In the Best Artist Eastern Africa category, the region's music scene shines with nominees like Harmonize, Diamond Platnumz, and Zuchu, joined by Kenya's Bien, Uganda's Joshua Baraka, and Ethiopia's Rophnan.

The Best DJ category promises stiff competition, featuring South Africa's Tyler ICU and Uncle Waffles alongside Nigeria's DJ Spinall and DJ Tunez, each pushing boundaries in their craft.

In the Best Female Artist category, some of Africa's brightest stars take the stage, with South Africa's Tyla and Makhadzi joined by Nigeria's Tems and Ayra Starr. These artists represent a new generation of female talent shaping the continent's soundscape.

Regional categories further underscore Africa's musical diversity. East Africa is represented by Harmonize, Diamond Platnumz, and Zuchu, while West Africa sees Seyi Vibez and Adekunle Gold as leading nominations. Southern Africa boasts names like Tyla and Titom & Yuppe, with Francophone representation from Didi B and Josey.

Over the past four years, Afro-centric music has surged to global prominence, with genres like Afrobeats, amapiano, dancehall, Afropop, zouk, kizomba, genge, coupé décalé, bongo flava, gospel, hip-hop, kompa, R&B, and rumba dominating charts worldwide.

The Trace Awards and Festival aim to elevate Afro-urban music to even greater heights, seamlessly blending music promotion with collaborations in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector to boost tourism in host destinations.