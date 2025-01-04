Namibia: Farmworker Takes Own Life After Running Over Child With Vehicle

A 26-year-old man died on Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly shot himself at a commercial farm in the Hochfeld area in the Okahandja district.

Police head of community affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, senior inspector Maureen Mbeha, said on Thursday the man was identified as Timi Dawid, an employee of the farm.

"Dawid allegedly shot himself in the throat with a hunting rifle on New Year's Day after he was involved in a road accident that killed a six-year-old girl, Anna Anton, who was visiting the farm with her mother from Gobabis," said Mbeha.

Anton's next of kin have been informed of her death.

Dawid allegedly operated an unroadworthy Land Cruiser for the farm with a trailer and transported a number of children to fetch firewood in the farm camps, said Mbeha.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that, inside one of the farm camps, children got out of the vehicle and took pictures of the greenery, said Mbeha.

The police officer stated that after taking pictures, it is alleged that the children except one (Anna Anton) returned to the vehicle.

"Dawid, who was the driver, then set the vehicle in motion and Anton, who was still standing on the ground, was hit on the head and driven over by the trailer, killing her instantly," Mbeha explained.

According to Mbeha, Dawid allegedly loaded the body of Anton onto the vehicle after the accident and drove to the farmhouse to inform the other people at the farm.

Shortly after doing so, Dawid allegedly forced entry into his manager's room where he got hold of a hunting rifle.

"He allegedly used this gun to shoot himself in the throat while seated inside the house's living room," Mbeha said.

Dawid died on the spot.

No foul play is suspected in Dawid's death and police investigations in both matters continue.