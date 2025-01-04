Namibia: Teenage Boy Stabbed to Death At Ncamagoro

2 January 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A 17-year-old boy identified as Shinkanda Batista was stabbed multiple times at Ncamagoro village on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner Johannes Kudumo of the Namibian Police said the incident occurred around 00h25 at Ncamagoro village in the Kavango West Region.

It is alleged the suspect was in a group that went to a house hosting a family party, where Batista was instructed by the elders to stop the group from entering the premises.

Batista stopped them, but they overpowered him and entered the yard.

Kudumo said that the last person to enter took an Okapi knife from his pocket and stabbed Batista multiple times on his body.

The family intervened to stop the fight, but the four young men fled the scene.

Kudumo further stated the victim was rushed to the police station, where the officers on duty transported him to Ncamagoro Clinic where he did not receive assistance.

He was thereafter taken to Rundu State Hospital, but was declared dead upon arrival.

The suspect, an 18-year-old man, has been arrested.

