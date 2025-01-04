Namibia: 12 New Year's Babies Born At Oshakati Hospital

2 January 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Twelve babies were delivered on New Year's Day at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital.

Hospital superintendent Ruben Kanime on Thursday said six are boys and the remaining six are girls.

Eight babies were delivered naturally, while four required emergency C-sections, he said.

"The first baby was born at 00h45 with a birth weight of 3.010kg, while the last baby was born at 22h00 and weighed 3.040kg."

All the babies and their mothers are doing well, he added.

Kanime applauded hospital staff for their commitment and quality service throughout the year.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.