Namibia: 12 New Year's Babies Born At Oshakati Hospital

Twelve babies were delivered on New Year's Day at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital.

Hospital superintendent Ruben Kanime on Thursday said six are boys and the remaining six are girls.

Eight babies were delivered naturally, while four required emergency C-sections, he said.

"The first baby was born at 00h45 with a birth weight of 3.010kg, while the last baby was born at 22h00 and weighed 3.040kg."

All the babies and their mothers are doing well, he added.

Kanime applauded hospital staff for their commitment and quality service throughout the year.