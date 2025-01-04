Namibia: Man Attacked With Panga in Ohangwena Region

2 January 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A 38-year-old man was allegedly attacked with a panga at Onghala village in the Ohangwena region on Wednesday.

The Namibian Police's crime investigations coordinator for the region, deputy commissioner Melanie Mbuuru, said the incident happened around 02h00, and a case of attempted murder has been reported.

"It is alleged that a known suspect used a panga to hack the victim in the head who sustained serious injuries," she said.

The victim and the suspect allegedly had a fight while at a local shebeen. The suspect allegedly used the panga he was carrying to strike the victim on the head, inflicting a deep wound.

Mbuuru said the victim was taken to Engela State Hospital for medical attention and was later transferred to Oshakati Intermediate Hospital for further treatment. His condition is currently stable.

She said the suspect has not yet been arrested and police investigations are ongoing.

