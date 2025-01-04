Namibia: 14 New Year's Day Babies Born At Katima Mulilo Hospital

The Katima Mulilo District Hospital on Wednesday welcomed 14 babies.

Registered nurse Chuma Maswabi told Nampa on Thursday that the first New Year's baby, a girl, was delivered at 01h09 weighing 2.1kg.

Six boys and eight girls were born at the hospital on the first day of the year via natural birth, except for two who were born via C-section.

The last for the day was a girl born at 21h30, also weighing 2.1kg.

Anesita Sikota is among the 14 women that gave birth on 1 January 2025, and says she is happy to have given birth to her fifth child on a special day.

"I guess it's a blessing to give birth on a New Year's Day to my lastborn," said 40-year-old Sikota, who gave birth at around 07h33 to a baby boy named Bucwane Chiziza.

Last Wednesday, 10 babies were born on Christmas Day at the district hospital.

The Zambezi Region has three primary health care centres - at Sibbinda, Kongola and Bukalo - and 27 clinics.

Most expectant mothers are referred to the district hospital for their deliveries except in emergency situations.