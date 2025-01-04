Namibia: Senior Citizens Honoured With New Year's Gifts At Rundu

The Roman Catholic Men's Association of Namibia at Saint Peter's Sarusungu hosted a second senior citizen's New Year's gift party in the Rundu Urban constituency on Wednesday.

According to the association's chairperson, Michael Linyando, the pilot project began in 2019.

"We hosted a first senior citizens' gifting party in 2021 with 56 elderly who received gifts from their children and grandchildren," Linyando said.

The main aim is to strengthen the family bond, he added.

This year, the turnout expectation was high, however, only 16 elderly received gifts due to short notice, he said.

"We realise most of the youth go out to celebrate and enjoy themselves, however, they forget to surprise their parents with gifts or have parties." Muronga encouraged all the youth to take care of and love their elders and not abandon them.

Beneficiary Helena Kaundu said it is a momentous event for the elders.

"This kind of gesture is remarkable, as well as God's plans to have these moments of receiving surprise gifts from our children," Kaundu said.

Meanwhile, Kaisosi resident Magnus Samuyenga (76) says he's very happy to receive the gifts.

"Receiving gifts will impact us positively in our lives because most of us do not have things, if you are given a gift at least it helps a lot," Samuyenga said.

He further encouraged everyone to practice good deeds.