Namibia: Fisherman Scores 'Blessed' N$2 000 New Year's Catch

2 January 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Fisherman Moses Muronga says while others were celebrating the new year, he caught enough fish to cover his children's school fees.

The Namibian caught up with the Kehemu resident selling fish door to door on the streets of Rundu on Wednesday, while on his way from the river.

"As others were celebrating the new year's countdown, I was at the river the whole night to catch fish to make a living," Muronga said.

Fishing is the only source of income for his family, he added.

"It is my first time catching a lot of fish since I started fishing last February. It was a lucky day, a blessed day for me."

Muronga, who sells a bundle of fish for N$50, said he is able to pay his children's school fees through this undertaking.

"Many people are benefiting from my work, not only my family. Those who don't have relish, they can buy from me. I can say the entire community is positively impacted."

He urged other unemployed youth to make an effort to do what they can to earn an income, as even a little can make a huge difference in life.

