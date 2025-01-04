Namibia: Katjiua Vows to Strengthen the Ovaherero Traditional Authority

The leader of one of the factions of the Ovaherero Traditional Authority (OTA) says he aims to strengthen and grow the authority in 2025.

Chief Mutjinde Katjiua was speaking during the traditional authority's annual meeting at the newly inaugurated Chief Hosea Kutako Memorial Museum and Homestead Shrine at Toasis, Aminuis, on Wednesday.

This annual meeting began taking place when the late Hosea Kutako was the paramount chief of the Ovaherero people. Since then, it has become tradition for the Ovaherero people to gather annually to set the plans for the new year.

This year marks 100 years of the homestead's existence.

At the meeting, the chief Katjiua emphasised his responsibility to grow and strengthen the traditional authority.

"We will do things differently. Our approach, focus and operations will diverge from how we have operated in the past."

He said the future belongs to the younger generations, and he will ensure they are actively involved in the operations of traditional authority, while "... the elders remain the foundation of wisdom in guiding the ingenuity and creativity of the youth".

The OTA launched five pillars as the strategic focus of its new direction. These include governance and institutional capacity, well-being and education and genocide and restorative justice.

Speaking at the same platform, Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate emphasised that the OTA must work with the government.

Regardless of the complaints raised against the office of governor, Nganate urged the Ovaherero people to approach his office when facing any issues.