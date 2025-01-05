Sudan Displaced Denounce El Burhan's Famine Denial

Internally displaced people (IDPs) wait for transport after food distribution at Un Gargor, Kassala where CARE has distributed Sorghum, lentils, salt, and cooking oil to over 6,000 people

Port Sudan / Zamzam Camp — Following Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan's denial of famine, Adam Rijal, spokesman for the General Coordination for Displaced Persons and Refugees, stressed that famine in Zamzam Camp, located in El Fasher, North Darfur, has been a reality since its declaration on August 1, 2023. He pointed out that the crisis extends beyond Zamzam, affecting 71 camps across Darfur.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga yesterday, Rijal described harrowing conditions, with residents in the camp resorting to eating animal feed and tree leaves due to a lack of food.

He criticised El Burhan's comments, who dismissed reports of famine in Darfur as "pure fabrication" during his televised address on Sudan's Independence Day.

His denial contradicts recent findings on famine conditions in North Darfur and South Kordofan, classified as Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Phase 5, the highest level of acute food insecurity, first reported in July and again in December.

Rijal labelled El Burhan's denials as "a continuation of the tactics used by the former regime" and accused authorities of using starvation as a weapon, a strategy he deemed a war crime.

He denounced the denial of the famine by the authorities in Port Sudan as a justification for refusing to allow humanitarian aid to enter, questioning the purpose behind it.

Additionally, he highlighted how heavy rains had reduced crop yields, worsening food shortages and driving prices of basic staples to unaffordable levels.

Rijal warned of an impending humanitarian catastrophe, particularly for children, mothers, and the elderly, as malnutrition rates climb.

He called on international organisations to intensify support for emergency services, citing the spread of diseases like malaria and measles in areas such as Jebel Mara.