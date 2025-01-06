The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has placed disaster management teams on high alert following a weather warning from the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

The warning predicts disruptive rainfall for large parts of the province from Monday, 6 January to Wednesday, 8 January 2025.

Forecasts indicate that adverse weather conditions will lead to the overflow of low-water bridges, localised flooding, and possible disruptions to major routes across KwaZulu-Natal when holidaymakers are returning home.

Additional impacts include flooding in settlements, on roads and around bridges.

Forecasters predict the rain will be so heavy that it could cause damage to property and infrastructure, particularly affecting mud-based houses.

Residents are also encouraged to prepare for poor driving conditions and significant disruptions to traffic flow due to road and bridge closures.

According to the provincial department, several areas are expected to be affected. These include Big Five Hlabisa, Hluhluwe, eThekwini, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mthonjaneni, Ndwedwe, Nongoma, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, Umhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi, Umzumbe, uPhongolo.

"Residents across the province are urged to take heed of the severe weather warning and to take all necessary safety precautions," the provincial department warned.

The Provincial Disaster Management Centre has since convened the Joint Operations Committee with key stakeholders, including the South African National Roads Agency, the South African Police Service, disaster management practitioners at the municipal level, and social partners.

The team will also work with departments such as the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Social Development, Transport and Agriculture.

"All stakeholders indicated their state of readiness to deal with any eventuality that might arise from the inclement weather conditions.

"Across all the province's districts, disaster management teams have been assigned to monitor areas that are prone to weather-related incidents," the department said.

According to the SAWS, scattered (60%) and widespread (80%) showers and thundershowers are anticipated across the central and eastern regions of South Africa, including the North West, Free State, and the southern parts of Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

"The likelihood of a significant increase in rainfall accumulation is suggested, with amounts ranging from 50mm to 70mm. To this effect, road flooding, slippery surfaces, and broad flash flooding are possible."

The meteorological service advises motorists to use vehicle headlights and drive at reasonably low speed.

Residents are urged to:

· Avoid crossing flooded roads or swollen streams.

· Move to higher ground if rising water levels are observed.

· Refrain from travelling on bridges or roads in low-lying areas, which are particularly vulnerable to flooding.

· Ensure vehicle headlights are on and drive at a reasonably low speed during showery conditions.

· Keep windscreens clear to maintain visibility.

For continuous updates, residents are encouraged to monitor weather warnings and updates from reliable sources.