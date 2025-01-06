Sudan: Minister of Religious Affairs Inspects Currency Replacement Operations

Portsudan — Acting Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments, Dr. Omar Bakhit, has inspected the replacement operations of the 500- and 1000-pound notes. He was received by the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS) and a number of the bank officials.

The Minister said, in press statements, that the process is proceeding well according to the plan, indicating that he reviewed the procedures and stages of the process on Saturday, praising the efforts of the CBoS employees for completing the task at this level.

The Minister touched on the benefits of the currency replacement process on the economy, indicating that the process is everyone's responsibility, and everyone should contribute to its success, calling on citizens to follow the correct procedures in exchanging the currency through the banking system.

The Minister spoke about some negative aspects and usurious practices by the weak-willed who exploited the circumstances of some citizens in the replacement operations, stressing that the authorities will combat these aspects and practices, promising that the CBoS will work to simplify electronic banking transactions in the future to be within everyone's reach.

It is worth noting that the currency replacement operations will end on January 6th, according to the decision of the Supreme Committee for Currency Replacement, which extended the replacement process for the second time on December 31st of last year, to enable citizens to complete the replacing their currency.