Kenya: Kimtai Criticizes Contractor for Lagging Kisii Cancer Project

Nairobi — The contractor attached to the Kisii Cancer Treatment Centre has been warned over delays in completing the project.

Health Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai in a statement confirmed that he led a meeting with the contractor and emphasized the urgency of completing the project on time.

This follows a directive by president William Ruto in January 1 calling for expediting of the project.

"Today, I led the project team in Kisii to meet with the contractor and issued a final warning to the main contractor," he said.

Kimtai stressed that the government's focus remains on ensuring accountability and overcoming the challenges that have slowed the project's progress.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of the project.President Ruto instructed the contractor to implement the project in line with the agreement or face contract termination.

"You have been paid all the money required. There is no reason whatsoever why this project is not progressing," he said.

The facility, once completed, will serve as a vital resource for cancer patients in Kisii and the larger Nyanza region, which has seen an increasing number of cancer cases in recent years.