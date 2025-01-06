Kenya: Kimtai Criticizes Contractor for Lagging Kisii Cancer Project

6 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The contractor attached to the Kisii Cancer Treatment Centre has been warned over delays in completing the project.

Health Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai in a statement confirmed that he led a meeting with the contractor and emphasized the urgency of completing the project on time.

This follows a directive by president William Ruto in January 1 calling for expediting of the project.

"Today, I led the project team in Kisii to meet with the contractor and issued a final warning to the main contractor," he said.

Kimtai stressed that the government's focus remains on ensuring accountability and overcoming the challenges that have slowed the project's progress.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of the project.President Ruto instructed the contractor to implement the project in line with the agreement or face contract termination.

"You have been paid all the money required. There is no reason whatsoever why this project is not progressing," he said.

The facility, once completed, will serve as a vital resource for cancer patients in Kisii and the larger Nyanza region, which has seen an increasing number of cancer cases in recent years.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.