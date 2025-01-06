Ghana: Female Vice Chancellors Congratulate Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

4 January 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Reporter

A delegation of female Vice-Chancellors, has visited Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to congratulate her on her historic election as Vice President of the Republic.

The delegation included Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo (University of Ghana), Prof. Lydia Aziato (University of Health and Allied Sciences) and the foundation and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources, Prof. Mrs Esi Awuah

They praised her trailblazing leadership in academia and her strong commitment to education and women's empowerment during the visit.

The Vice-Chancellors and Prof. Opoku-Agyemang discussed strategies to improve the quality of higher education, including funding initiatives, creating job-ready graduates and enhancing research capacity.

Related Articles

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang reiterated the crucial role of education in national development and encouraged the educational leaders to remain focused on their goals despite challenges.

The delegation presented Prof. Opoku-Agyemang with the Adinkra symbol "Nea Ope Se Obedi Hene," signifying service and leadership.

The Vice President-elect thanked her colleagues for their encouragement and reaffirmed her commitment to advancing education and breaking barriers for women in leadership.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.